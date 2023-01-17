Home States Kerala

Menstruation leave: Other varsities in Kerala to follow Cusat's model

The Cusat model is proposed to be replicated in other universities under the higher education department.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:45 AM

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) allowing girl students to claim an additional condonation of 2% of the attendance in each semester  as ‘menstruation benefits’, other universities will also consider replicating the model, Higher Education Minister R Bindu has said.

In a release, the minister said Cusat had decided to provide menstruation benefits to girl students following a request by the varsity students’ union led by SFI. The Cusat model is proposed to be replicated in other universities under the higher education department, taking into account the mental and physical problems girl students face as part of menstruation, she said.

Usually, only students who have 75% attendance of the total working days will be allowed to appear for each semester examination. However, using the menstruation benefits, girl students can attend the examination even if they have 73% attendance.  “Such a reform will be of immense relief to lakhs of girl students,” the minister said.

