Order makes waste collection fee receipt must in Kerala, activists raise stink

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self-government department (LSGD) order permitting local bodies to ask for the receipt of user fee paid to Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) from people looking to avail various services has courted controversy. Some local bodies have already implemented the order while many are planing to do so. RTI activists threatened to move the HC against the order, which they said amounted to denial of rights and was against Right to Service Act, 2012.

However, LSGD Minister M B Rajesh told TNIE, “Waste management is the responsibility of local bodies. There are provisions to collect user fee for waste management services. Local bodies can take steps to ensure user fee is paid for Haritha Karma Sena’s services.”

He said those questioning the collection of user fee were trying to sabotage the government’s efforts to ensure scientific management of waste.

“If required, we will give more legal backing to the local bodies and take strict action against those trying to sabotage their efforts,” Rajesh said. “The intention of those campaigning against collection of user fees is not right. It’s hypocrisy,” he said.

LSGs can’t deny services for not paying fee: Activist

The minister said local bodies required funds to ensure scientific handling of waste. RTI activist Mahesh Vijayan said mandating user fee receipt for availing services of local bodies violated a citizen’s fundamental rights. “A case will be filed in the HC against the order soon,” he said, adding that providing services without delay was the responsibility of government offices as per the Right to Service Act.

“HKS is a third party and has no right to collect user fee. Local bodies cannot deny services just because people did not pay the fee. Solid waste management rules say local bodies should collect all kinds of waste from households. People are reluctant to pay as they are not getting good service. HKS members take only segregated plastics and collect non-biodegradable waste selectively. There are also complaints that their service is not regular,” Mahesh alleged.

He said HKS also does not give proper receipts. “They give coupons like bus tickets that can be forged,” Mahesh said. Kuthirakulam Jayan, president of Manickal grama panchayat, which has implemented the order, said they request citizens to bring the receipts of the fee paid to HKS. “We are trying our best to ensure 100% scientific waste management. The biggest challenge we face is non-cooperation of officials. They ask for green card or receipt from a citizen only when we are around,” Jayan said, adding that the government should issue more stringent orders instead of leaving the decision to local bodies.

SOME LOCAL BODIES DO IT

Local bodies like Manickal grama panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram already ask for receipt of user fee paid to Haritha Karma Sena from citizens for availing its services

