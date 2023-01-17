Raids in hotels of Kerala for not reporting foreigners

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has started a crackdown against hotels in the state that are not furnishing details of foreign tourists staying in their property after a hotel in Nedumbassery was found violating the rules.

Last week, a special squad led by the officials of the Kochi Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) conducted a inspection in the Anna Residency hotel at Nedumbassery, which is very close to the airport.

“The inspection was carried out based on a tip-off. It was found that details of seven tourists who stayed at the hotel between May 2022 and October 2022 were not provided to FRRO as per the law,” sources said.

BoI comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and a majority of BoI officials deployed in Kochi are part of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). As per the rules, any hotel, guest house, Dharamshala, homestay or any other institute providing accommodation to foreigners must submit the details of the residing foreigner in Form C to registration authorities within 24 hours of their arrival at the premises. Similarly, a Form B register regarding details for foreigners should be maintained at the hotel or homestay. It was found that some of the hotels in the state are failing to submit C-Form with details of foreigners.

After the search operation, FRRO Assistant Director lodged a complaint at Nedumbassery Police Station against Hotel Anna Residency and a case was registered against the owner of the hotel under sections 7(1), 7, 14(c) of the Foreigners Act.

The police also have started a probe into the incident. Similarly, the whereabouts of foreigners whose details were not furnished are being collected. Police will also check whether other hotels in the Nedumbassery area resort to such violations.

KOCHI: The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has started a crackdown against hotels in the state that are not furnishing details of foreign tourists staying in their property after a hotel in Nedumbassery was found violating the rules. Last week, a special squad led by the officials of the Kochi Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) conducted a inspection in the Anna Residency hotel at Nedumbassery, which is very close to the airport. “The inspection was carried out based on a tip-off. It was found that details of seven tourists who stayed at the hotel between May 2022 and October 2022 were not provided to FRRO as per the law,” sources said. BoI comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and a majority of BoI officials deployed in Kochi are part of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). As per the rules, any hotel, guest house, Dharamshala, homestay or any other institute providing accommodation to foreigners must submit the details of the residing foreigner in Form C to registration authorities within 24 hours of their arrival at the premises. Similarly, a Form B register regarding details for foreigners should be maintained at the hotel or homestay. It was found that some of the hotels in the state are failing to submit C-Form with details of foreigners. After the search operation, FRRO Assistant Director lodged a complaint at Nedumbassery Police Station against Hotel Anna Residency and a case was registered against the owner of the hotel under sections 7(1), 7, 14(c) of the Foreigners Act. The police also have started a probe into the incident. Similarly, the whereabouts of foreigners whose details were not furnished are being collected. Police will also check whether other hotels in the Nedumbassery area resort to such violations.