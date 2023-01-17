Home States Kerala

Raids in hotels of Kerala for not reporting foreigners

It was found that some of the hotels in the state are failing to submit C-Form with details of foreigners.

Published: 17th January 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bureau of Immigration (BoI) has started a crackdown against hotels in the state that are not furnishing details of foreign tourists staying in their property after a hotel in Nedumbassery was found violating the rules.

Last week, a special squad led by the officials of the  Kochi Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) conducted a inspection in the Anna Residency hotel at Nedumbassery, which is very close to the airport.
“The inspection was carried out based on a tip-off. It was found that details of seven tourists who stayed at the hotel between May 2022 and October 2022 were not provided to FRRO as per the law,” sources said.

BoI comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs and a majority of BoI officials deployed in Kochi are  part of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). As per the rules, any hotel, guest house, Dharamshala, homestay or any other institute providing accommodation to foreigners must submit the details of the residing foreigner in Form C to registration authorities within 24 hours of their arrival at the premises. Similarly, a Form B register regarding details for foreigners should be maintained at the hotel or homestay. It was found that some of the hotels in the state are failing to submit C-Form with details of foreigners.

After the search operation, FRRO Assistant Director lodged a complaint at Nedumbassery Police Station against Hotel Anna Residency and a case was registered against the owner of the hotel under sections 7(1), 7, 14(c) of the Foreigners Act.

The police also have started a probe into the incident. Similarly, the whereabouts of foreigners whose details were not furnished are being collected. Police will also check whether other hotels in the Nedumbassery area resort to  such violations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp