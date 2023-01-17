Home States Kerala

Smart meter row: CM Pinarayi urges power minister to hold talks with unions

Published: 17th January 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty to hold talks with the leaders of the CITU, AITUC and INTUC trade unions to reach a consensus on the smart-meter project issue.

The Left trade unions in the KSEB held protests across the state on Monday, which saw them setting fire to the order issued by the board to go ahead with the `8,200 crore smart-meter project alleging the TOTEX (capital expenditure + operating expenditure) mode will pave way for the entry of private players in electricity distribution. The signing of the MoU with the KSEB and REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited, the project implementation agency, for installing 37 lakh smart-meters in the first phase was postponed for the second time on Monday.  

This arose after CITU national secretary Elamaram Kareem brought the issue to the notice of the chief minister, urging him that the KSEB should directly implement the project.  

A senior trade union leader with the KSEB told TNIE that the chief minister has asked to take the three main trade unions into confidence and to make sure that a consensus is reached with them before signing the MoU.

“CITU’s Elamaram Kareem, AITUC state president Kanam Rajendran and INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan will be huddled with the electricity minister on January 24. We are hopeful that the state government will accept our demand,” said a KSEB trade union leader.

