30 station house officers in list of ‘bad apples’ in Kerala, may face suspension

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Perturbed by actions of tainted officers that malign its image, the Kerala Police has prepared a list of around 30 station house officers (SHOs) who abused their power and engaged in nefarious deeds. The list, which includes officers who indulged in illegal activities, including abetted criminal gangs and land mafia, was prepared by the police after a thorough review on the conduct of all SHOs.

The mammoth exercise was initiated last year after it was found that several officers were abusing their power for monetary gains. Once it is done, disciplinary action, including suspension, will be initiated against the officers. Based on inputs received from the ground, the department prepared the list of such officers. The department is relying on its intelligence wing as well as the Internal Vigilance Cell headed by the ADGP (Headquarters) to collect details of erring cops.

“We are receiving specific as well as vague inputs from the intelligence wing on all the SHOs. The adverse reports are taken up for further action. When we find evidence to prove the intelligence inputs, we include the officers in the list of cops against whom further action ought to be initiated,” said a source in the police headquarters.

DySPs under scanner too

The department decided to escalate its offensive against erring officers after several incidents of the police colluding with shady elements were reported from across the state. Apart from SHOs, the department is separately collecting details on the conduct of DySPs too. “A list of of DySPs against whom the intelligence inputs with evidence were received has been forwarded to the state government for further action. They are likely to be suspended first. A departmental probe will be initiated thereafter,” said another source, adding that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a final call on the matter upon his return from Andhra Pradesh.

