CM Pinarayi comes out strongly against Sangh attacks on Xtians

CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came out strongly against the Sangh Parivar and the divisive policy of those in the power at the Centre. Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the St Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary at Aluva on Tuesday, he urged people to be very vigilant of the actions of the Sangh Parivar which aims at tearing asunder the secular fabric of the country.

Exalting the contributions made by the Christian missionaries in strengthening the education sector of the state, the CM said, “The state can stand first in all vital parameters in the country due to the strong base provided by education. Building further on the foundation, we aim to take forward our state to be a well-developed one.However, such a path needs a secular atmosphere, which is in danger of being destroyed.”
He said attacks are taking place on minorities all over the country and  it can be said that the situation is becoming dangerous.

“In Karnataka, St Joseph’s Church, which is more than a century old, was attacked on Christmas day. Christmas sends the message of peace and harmony to all living being,” said Pinarayi. “However, the incident that happened in Chhattisgarh was exactly the opposite.The Sangh Parivar workers were raising the slogan that they aim to oust Christians from the place while attacking the elderly, women and even the children,” said the CM.

The chief minister said that the collusion of the Sangh Parivar and those in the power at the Centre is leading to a situation that the judiciary had to recently send a notice to the Central Government seeking an explanation regarding the attacks on the Christian community.

