Kerala High Court order on SN Trust applicable to all, not just me: Vellappally

ALAPPUZHA: SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan said on Tuesday that the High Court order, amending by-laws under the SN Trust, is applicable to all members of the organisation and not just him. ellappally told reporters at Cherthala that the petition filed against him was a private one and the police are yet to file a chargesheet based on it. “So, there is no need to keep away from the trust. I have to step aside only if I have been proven guilty or charged with punishment,” he said.

“The court found that if any member in the trust has been charged with a criminal case, he/she should abstain from the trust membership. There is no trial pending against me in any court in the state. Though a case of financial irregularity was registered against me, it was written off by the investigating officer as he could not find any evidence connecting me with the case. Later, another team investigated the case, but they also could not find any mistake from my side,” Vellapally said.

He further said that a few leaders of the Ezhava community, who are dreaming of posts in the SN Trust and in the SNDP, are behind the financial fraud allegations against him.“There are many elected representatives in the country who have pending cases against them,” he added.

TRUST OFFICE-BEARER CAN’T CONTINUE AFTER BREACH OF TRUST, SAYS HC

Kochi: The High Court has held that if an office-bearer of a Trust is involved in a criminal offence of breach of trust, in an offence relating to the property of a Trust and is detrimental to the interests of the Trust, the office-bearer shall abstain from holding the office till he is discharged or acquitted in the case. The court issued the order on a petition filed by one of the board of directors of Sree Narayana Trust seeking to modify the scheme approved by the High Court in respect of the Trust. The petition was moved in the wake of the implication of the secretary of the Trust, Vellappally Natesan, in various offences under the IPC.

