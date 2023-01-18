‘Offence committed by ex-MP a shocker to Lakshadweep society’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The special prosecutor for the Lakshadweep administration on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the offence committed by former MP Mohammed Faizal and three others was a shocker to the Lakshadweep society, which is known for leading a peaceful life.

Special prosecutor and deputy solicitor General of India S Manu filed the objection statement in response to the appeal filed by Mohammed Faizal and three others seeking to quash the sessions court’s order. The Kavaratti Sessions Court had sentenced Faizal and three other accused persons to 10-years imprisonment for attempting to murder Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of former Union Minister PM Sayeed during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the accused. The allegation was that the accused inflicted serious injuries on Salih by using dangerous weapons, with the intention to murder him.

