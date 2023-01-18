Home States Kerala

Youth kidnap: Kerala police spread net for fleeing gold smuggling gang

The police suspect that the accused have fled the country.

KOZHIKODE: A lookout notice has been issued for the accused persons in a case where a youth was kidnapped and beaten up by a gold smuggling gang, accusing him of stealing the contraband. Shafeek Kunnathu Tharammal, 36, of Naduvannur, was abducted from the Kozhikode airport by the four-member gang on January 9. He was taken to a lodge in Thamarassery where he was roughed up. The Thamarassery police released the lookout notices for Chathamangalam natives Muhammad Uwais, 23, Raheez Pilathottathil, 23, Valiyaparam native Muhammad Sahal, 25, and Ekarool native Adil Puthyedathkandi, 24.

Shafeek, who came to Kozhikode from Bahrain, was a gold carrier who worked for the gang. He was asked to smuggle in the contraband by hiding it in his body. But, the customs seized the gold during their inspections at the airport.

However, the gang did not believe Shafeek and kidnapped him to get the gold back. He was taken to the lodge in Thamarassery and was beaten up for two days. Shafeek escaped from them while they were trying to shift him to another hideout on January 11.

The police suspect that the accused have fled the country. “The investigation is progressing. We have frozen the passports of the accused and released the lookout notices. The family members and the friends of the accused are under our surveillance. The victim also does not know much about the gang since he is just a carrier. The police have identified the accused by inspecting CCTV visuals,” said TA Augustine, SHO, Thamarassery police station.

