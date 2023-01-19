Adoor is Malayalam cinema’s global brand ambassador: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming Adoor Gopalakrishnan the world’s best director, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said he is an international brand ambassador of Malayalam cinema. His praise on the veteran director gains significance in the backdrop of the slew of allegations against Adoor in connection with the students’ protest at K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts.

The CM’s remarks came at the 80th anniversary celebrations of party mouthpiece Desabhimani. The chief minister presented the Desabhimani Puraskaram to Adoor at the function. “Adoor is among those who rewrote artistic concepts. His films played a major role in emphasising the importance of visual language in cinema,” he said. Malayalam cinema can be categorised into two - before and after Adoor’s film ‘Swayamvaram.’ Until ‘Swayamvaram’ our cinema spoke through characters.

‘Swayamavaram’ brought in the change of storytelling through visuals. Adoor made contributions to enhance Malayalam cinema’s fame across the world. The CM said that Adoor had a never-ending passion for cinema that forced him to resign from a government job and join the film institute in Pune. Adoor faced many challenges when he entered the industry after the studies.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Terming Adoor Gopalakrishnan the world’s best director, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said he is an international brand ambassador of Malayalam cinema. His praise on the veteran director gains significance in the backdrop of the slew of allegations against Adoor in connection with the students’ protest at K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts. The CM’s remarks came at the 80th anniversary celebrations of party mouthpiece Desabhimani. The chief minister presented the Desabhimani Puraskaram to Adoor at the function. “Adoor is among those who rewrote artistic concepts. His films played a major role in emphasising the importance of visual language in cinema,” he said. Malayalam cinema can be categorised into two - before and after Adoor’s film ‘Swayamvaram.’ Until ‘Swayamvaram’ our cinema spoke through characters. ‘Swayamavaram’ brought in the change of storytelling through visuals. Adoor made contributions to enhance Malayalam cinema’s fame across the world. The CM said that Adoor had a never-ending passion for cinema that forced him to resign from a government job and join the film institute in Pune. Adoor faced many challenges when he entered the industry after the studies.