Fake notes land Bangla Navy officer in trouble

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Bangladesh continues to be a conduit through which fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) printed abroad arrive in India. Recently, a Bangladeshi Navy officer who came for training at a naval facility in Kochi fell victim to the fake currency racket operating in Bangladesh after he converted currency at a forex firm there.

Kochi city police registered a case against T M Raibil Alam, a Lieutenant Commander trainee from Bangladesh Navy, who was undergoing training at Kochi Naval Base for allegedly possessing and using fake Indian currency notes. As the case was related to the seizure of fake notes involving foreign nationals, Kochi City Police transferred the case to the crime branch for further probe. As per the request of the police, Ernakulam crime branch took over the probe and re-registered the FIR in the case on January 6.

The related incident took place on November 29, 2022, when the Bangladeshi officer approached the SBI Naval Base branch to make a money transfer of `49,000 to a bank account. “When the official at the cash counter examined the currency notes, eight notes of `500 denomination were found to be counterfeits. The bank official reported it to the Harbour police where a case under IPC Section 489B (using counterfeit as genuine) and 489C (possession of fake currencies) were registered,” said an officer.

Though the offence under IPC Section 489B is a non-bailable one, after recording the statement of the foreign national, the police decided not to record his arrest.

“Before coming to India he exchanged currencies with an agency in Bangladesh. He said that the currency notes he deposited at the bank in Kochi were given by the foreign exchange agency. We have directed the naval officer to cooperate with the investigation and appear at the police station whenever his presence is required,” a police officer said.

Following the direction of state police chief, Ernakulam crime branch detective inspector (Investigation) Jose R has been deputed to conduct the probe. “We have to record the statement of the Navy officer again. Similarly, details of the money exchange made in Bangladesh have to be collected. For this, Interpol assistance has to be sought,” sources said.

KOCHI: Bangladesh continues to be a conduit through which fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) printed abroad arrive in India. Recently, a Bangladeshi Navy officer who came for training at a naval facility in Kochi fell victim to the fake currency racket operating in Bangladesh after he converted currency at a forex firm there. Kochi city police registered a case against T M Raibil Alam, a Lieutenant Commander trainee from Bangladesh Navy, who was undergoing training at Kochi Naval Base for allegedly possessing and using fake Indian currency notes. As the case was related to the seizure of fake notes involving foreign nationals, Kochi City Police transferred the case to the crime branch for further probe. As per the request of the police, Ernakulam crime branch took over the probe and re-registered the FIR in the case on January 6. The related incident took place on November 29, 2022, when the Bangladeshi officer approached the SBI Naval Base branch to make a money transfer of `49,000 to a bank account. “When the official at the cash counter examined the currency notes, eight notes of `500 denomination were found to be counterfeits. The bank official reported it to the Harbour police where a case under IPC Section 489B (using counterfeit as genuine) and 489C (possession of fake currencies) were registered,” said an officer. Though the offence under IPC Section 489B is a non-bailable one, after recording the statement of the foreign national, the police decided not to record his arrest. “Before coming to India he exchanged currencies with an agency in Bangladesh. He said that the currency notes he deposited at the bank in Kochi were given by the foreign exchange agency. We have directed the naval officer to cooperate with the investigation and appear at the police station whenever his presence is required,” a police officer said. Following the direction of state police chief, Ernakulam crime branch detective inspector (Investigation) Jose R has been deputed to conduct the probe. “We have to record the statement of the Navy officer again. Similarly, details of the money exchange made in Bangladesh have to be collected. For this, Interpol assistance has to be sought,” sources said.