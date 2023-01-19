Former Congress leader KV Thomas appointed Kerala govt's special representative in Delhi 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Congress leader and ex-Union Minister KV Thomas has been appointed as special representative of the state government, with cabinet rank, in New Delhi. The decision was taken by the state cabinet that met here on Thursday.

Thomas was expelled by the Congress for anti-party activities in May last year. His relations with the Congress soured after he attended the CPM party congress defying the party's diktat. He was ousted by the Congress soon after he attended an election convention of the LDF during the Thrikkakkara assembly bypoll.

Reacting to his new role, Thomas said he has never gone behind any posts. "The Chief Minister has given me an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the state's development. I will fulfill all the responsibilities entrusted with me," Thomas said.

During the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government's tenure, former MP and CPM leader A Sampath was the special representative of the state government in Delhi. The present LDF government had appointed diplomat Venu Rajamony as Officer on Special Duty (External Coperation) in Delhi, in Spetember, 2021. Last year, the government further extended his tenure till September 2023.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Congress leader and ex-Union Minister KV Thomas has been appointed as special representative of the state government, with cabinet rank, in New Delhi. The decision was taken by the state cabinet that met here on Thursday. Thomas was expelled by the Congress for anti-party activities in May last year. His relations with the Congress soured after he attended the CPM party congress defying the party's diktat. He was ousted by the Congress soon after he attended an election convention of the LDF during the Thrikkakkara assembly bypoll. Reacting to his new role, Thomas said he has never gone behind any posts. "The Chief Minister has given me an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the state's development. I will fulfill all the responsibilities entrusted with me," Thomas said. During the previous Pinarayi Vijayan government's tenure, former MP and CPM leader A Sampath was the special representative of the state government in Delhi. The present LDF government had appointed diplomat Venu Rajamony as Officer on Special Duty (External Coperation) in Delhi, in Spetember, 2021. Last year, the government further extended his tenure till September 2023.