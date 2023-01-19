Home States Kerala

Global Tiger Forum secretary general calls proposal to cull tigers in Kerala's Wayanad appalling

The former secretary general of National Tiger Conservation Authority said never expected such statements from the state.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajesh Gopal, the former secretary general of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), has termed the government’s plan to cull tigers in Wayanad as appalling. He  said, “The proposal reveals the pathetic situation in which we are living.”

“Somebody should brief the minister (A K Saseendran) about the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. I don’t have words to express my anguish upon hearing such a statement. We used to cite Kerala as the best example of being proactive in conservation. We never expected such statements from the state,” said Gopal, a former IFS officer who was associated with Project Tiger for 35 years. He is currently with the Global Tiger Forum.

“The tiger is in Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972. Hunting of that are species in the schedule is forbidden. As per Section 11 of WPA, chief wildlife wardens can permit hunting of tigers if they are satisfied that the animals endanger human life. To hunt a tiger, we have to prove it’s a man-eater,” he said. On translocation of tigers from Wayanad to other sanctuaries, Gopal said a detailed study is needed before such options are considered. 

Database will help track tiger movement: Gopal

Gopal said the Wayanad sanctuary is part of the Nilgiri biosphere and has contiguity with two tiger-rich areas located in the two states (Kerala and Tamil Nadu).

“The forest department has to create a database using camera traps and repositories. Tiger is a territorial animal and will be travelling to the Bandipur and Mudumalai reserves from Wayanad. The database will help find the tigers travelling to the two reserves,” Gopal said. He said officials will also have to compute the carrying capacity of Wayanad sanctuary before declaring overpopulation. “The NTCA has issued standard operating procedures for translocation of tigers. It has to be followed,” he said.

Senior forest officials said there have been discussions on translocation, but no proposal has been made.
Meanwhile, Chief Conservator of Forest (North) K S Deepa said the department is planning to conduct a study on the tiger population in Wayanad sanctuary as part of the master plan for mitigation of man-animal conflict. “We will study the tiger population, distribution of prey base and livestock. As of now there is no document to prove that there is overpopulation of tigers in Wayanad sanctuary,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Tiger Conservation Authority Global Tiger Forum
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp