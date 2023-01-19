IT employees film festival Prathidhwani Qisa on January 21

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 11th edition of the Prathidhwani Qisa Film Festival (PQFF 22), the biggest film festival of IT employees in Kerala, will be held at Travancore Hall, Technopark Park Centre, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Besides the employees of major IT parks in Kerala – Technopark, Infopark, Cyberpark and associated satellite parks – IT employees from across the country will also be a part of the film festival. A jury chaired by Deepika Susheelan, who was the curator of the recently concluded 27th International Film Festival of Kerala, will judge the movies. Director Don Palathara and film critic Sheeba Kurian will be presiding as the jury members. As many as 20 films directed by IT employees will be screened at the festival. The film Nishiddho, produced by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, will also be screened at the venue. Renowned lyricist and music director Sreekumaran Thambi will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony in the evening. Famous critic and patron of the film festival, M F Thomas, will also attend the function.