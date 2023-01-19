Home States Kerala

JD(S), LJD merger set to be reality soon

JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas  said that the leaders and workers will work as one party.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The merger between the two socialist parties, Janata Dal (Secular) — JD(S) — and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in the Left Democratic Front is all set to happen soon with the leadership of both parties coming to an agreement on it, sources said.

“The merger proposal was cleared after a marathon meeting of the top leadership. The newly formed party will be known as JD(S). The official declaration of the merger will be announced within days,”sources added.

According to the merger proposal, JD(S) will hold the party state president post and the minister’s post, while secretary general and senior vice president posts will be held by  LJD.

The two parties have also come to a consensus regarding sharing of the district president position post-merger. It is learned that LJD is looking for the district president posts of Kasargod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Idukki and Thiruvananthapuram.

The two parties have also formed a seven-member committee consisting of  Mathew T Thomas, K Krishnan Kutty, Neela Lohidadasan Nadar, Jose Thettayi, K S Pradeep Kumar, Murugadas and  Sabu George to oversee the merger process.

JD(S) state president Mathew T Thomas said that the leaders and workers will work as one party. “The posts are not important. Unity is more important”, he said after the leadership meeting of the JD(S) on Wednesday.

