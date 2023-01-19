Home States Kerala

Kerala government’s project to curb stray dog menace lacks teeth

Officials were able to vaccinate just over 15,000 in past 5 months |  Population of strays registers uptick after lockdown

Published: 19th January 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government’s emergency action plan drawn up in the wake of a surge in stray dog attacks remains in a state of limbo. Despite many promises, the project is yet to gather steam in its efforts to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs in the state, whose numbers have seen an uptick after the lockdown, enforced in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is learnt that officials have only been able to vaccinate just over 15,000 stray dogs in the past 5 months. According to a report by the animal husbandry department in 2019, there are close to 2.8 lakh stray dogs in the state (and 9 lakh pet animals).

Stray dogs resting on the platform of Ernakulam town railway station | File pic

Though a mass vaccination drive was announced in September last year, in the wake of a string of deaths on account of rabies, nothing much has happened on the ground. “We couldn’t launch the mass vaccination drive as planned because thousands in our team tasked with the job had to be given a pre-exposure vaccine,” said an official of the animal husbandry department.

Local self-governments are entrusted with the task of vaccinating stray dogs. Though a decision to rope in Mission Rabies, an international animal welfare organisation which was instrumental in Goa becoming the first rabies-free state in the country, was floated, the state government is yet to sign an agreement. “We have scheduled discussions next week. We are hopeful that an MoU will be signed then,” said an official source.

Other outbreaks among animals have also detracted attention from the drive. Recently, bird flu was reported in several districts which necessitated the culling of thousands of poultry birds. “Cattle is a priority for us and any outbreak that affect it needs to be neutralised immediately,” said an official.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani told TNIE that these outbreaks had kept the department busy. “We are well prepared to address the stray dog crisis,” the minister said. “A new ABC Centre in Kottayam will be inaugurated soon,” the minister added, while also stating that there was no shortage of vaccines. However, Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the state are in a sorry state. Of the 37, only 18 are functional.

“Many local bodies are struggling due to lack of funds. The government has not allotted any special funds for implementing the ABC programme,” said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp