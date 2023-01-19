Kerala government’s project to curb stray dog menace lacks teeth

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government’s emergency action plan drawn up in the wake of a surge in stray dog attacks remains in a state of limbo. Despite many promises, the project is yet to gather steam in its efforts to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs in the state, whose numbers have seen an uptick after the lockdown, enforced in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is learnt that officials have only been able to vaccinate just over 15,000 stray dogs in the past 5 months. According to a report by the animal husbandry department in 2019, there are close to 2.8 lakh stray dogs in the state (and 9 lakh pet animals).

Stray dogs resting on the platform of Ernakulam town railway station | File pic

Though a mass vaccination drive was announced in September last year, in the wake of a string of deaths on account of rabies, nothing much has happened on the ground. “We couldn’t launch the mass vaccination drive as planned because thousands in our team tasked with the job had to be given a pre-exposure vaccine,” said an official of the animal husbandry department.

Local self-governments are entrusted with the task of vaccinating stray dogs. Though a decision to rope in Mission Rabies, an international animal welfare organisation which was instrumental in Goa becoming the first rabies-free state in the country, was floated, the state government is yet to sign an agreement. “We have scheduled discussions next week. We are hopeful that an MoU will be signed then,” said an official source.

Other outbreaks among animals have also detracted attention from the drive. Recently, bird flu was reported in several districts which necessitated the culling of thousands of poultry birds. “Cattle is a priority for us and any outbreak that affect it needs to be neutralised immediately,” said an official.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani told TNIE that these outbreaks had kept the department busy. “We are well prepared to address the stray dog crisis,” the minister said. “A new ABC Centre in Kottayam will be inaugurated soon,” the minister added, while also stating that there was no shortage of vaccines. However, Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the state are in a sorry state. Of the 37, only 18 are functional.

“Many local bodies are struggling due to lack of funds. The government has not allotted any special funds for implementing the ABC programme,” said an official.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government’s emergency action plan drawn up in the wake of a surge in stray dog attacks remains in a state of limbo. Despite many promises, the project is yet to gather steam in its efforts to sterilise and vaccinate stray dogs in the state, whose numbers have seen an uptick after the lockdown, enforced in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak. It is learnt that officials have only been able to vaccinate just over 15,000 stray dogs in the past 5 months. According to a report by the animal husbandry department in 2019, there are close to 2.8 lakh stray dogs in the state (and 9 lakh pet animals). Stray dogs resting on the platform of Ernakulam town railway station | File pic Though a mass vaccination drive was announced in September last year, in the wake of a string of deaths on account of rabies, nothing much has happened on the ground. “We couldn’t launch the mass vaccination drive as planned because thousands in our team tasked with the job had to be given a pre-exposure vaccine,” said an official of the animal husbandry department. Local self-governments are entrusted with the task of vaccinating stray dogs. Though a decision to rope in Mission Rabies, an international animal welfare organisation which was instrumental in Goa becoming the first rabies-free state in the country, was floated, the state government is yet to sign an agreement. “We have scheduled discussions next week. We are hopeful that an MoU will be signed then,” said an official source. Other outbreaks among animals have also detracted attention from the drive. Recently, bird flu was reported in several districts which necessitated the culling of thousands of poultry birds. “Cattle is a priority for us and any outbreak that affect it needs to be neutralised immediately,” said an official. Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani told TNIE that these outbreaks had kept the department busy. “We are well prepared to address the stray dog crisis,” the minister said. “A new ABC Centre in Kottayam will be inaugurated soon,” the minister added, while also stating that there was no shortage of vaccines. However, Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres across the state are in a sorry state. Of the 37, only 18 are functional. “Many local bodies are struggling due to lack of funds. The government has not allotted any special funds for implementing the ABC programme,” said an official.