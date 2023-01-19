With smart classrooms, students of Idinjar tribal school get a taste of modern education

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of Government Tribal High School in Idinjar will henceforth be empowered with education backed by cutting-edge technology. This has been facilitated by the transformation of two of the school’s classrooms into intelligent, interactive classrooms by Technopark-based companies Kennedys IQ and DCube Ai.

The classrooms at the school were transformed into smart classrooms as part of the CSR programmes of Kennedys IQ in the areas of education, environmental conservation and climate change in compliance with UN Sustainable Development goals. The necessary smart equipment, furnishings and facilities were supplied by Kennedys IQ. Kennedys IQ India CEO Tony Joseph said that plans to renovate additional classrooms were also being considered for the foreseeable future.

MLA D K Murali, who delivered the keynote address, stressed that society should work together to ensure that the less fortunate should get access to modern education. He said that the two Technopark firms had updated the Idinjar School, which might be considered as a continuation of the community’s efforts to provide online education to those who had been deprived of their resources due to the Covid pandemic.

Kennedys IQ Product and Innovation director Karim Derrick said that students are the architects of the future and that it is society’s duty to provide them higher education. Karim also spoke about the role of educational institutions in enabling the new generation to make fresh discoveries.

DCube Ai COO Manu Madhavan said that the modern facilities made available at the school paved the way for teachers to teach creatively. The smart classrooms would help familiarise the children with technology, which would mould them into the best students.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of Government Tribal High School in Idinjar will henceforth be empowered with education backed by cutting-edge technology. This has been facilitated by the transformation of two of the school’s classrooms into intelligent, interactive classrooms by Technopark-based companies Kennedys IQ and DCube Ai. The classrooms at the school were transformed into smart classrooms as part of the CSR programmes of Kennedys IQ in the areas of education, environmental conservation and climate change in compliance with UN Sustainable Development goals. The necessary smart equipment, furnishings and facilities were supplied by Kennedys IQ. Kennedys IQ India CEO Tony Joseph said that plans to renovate additional classrooms were also being considered for the foreseeable future. MLA D K Murali, who delivered the keynote address, stressed that society should work together to ensure that the less fortunate should get access to modern education. He said that the two Technopark firms had updated the Idinjar School, which might be considered as a continuation of the community’s efforts to provide online education to those who had been deprived of their resources due to the Covid pandemic. Kennedys IQ Product and Innovation director Karim Derrick said that students are the architects of the future and that it is society’s duty to provide them higher education. Karim also spoke about the role of educational institutions in enabling the new generation to make fresh discoveries. DCube Ai COO Manu Madhavan said that the modern facilities made available at the school paved the way for teachers to teach creatively. The smart classrooms would help familiarise the children with technology, which would mould them into the best students.