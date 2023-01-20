Home States Kerala

22 injured as minibus carrying tourists from Mumbai falls into a gorge in Idukki

The incident happened on Friday at 10 am. The tourist team from Mumbai was heading to  Thiruvananthapuram after visiting the Thekkady wildlife sanctuary when the accident happened.

Published: 20th January 2023 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 12:46 PM

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: At least 22 persons were injured after a minibus carrying tourists fell into a gorge in Chamappara bend in Kodikuthy near Peruvanthanam in Idukki on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Friday at 10 am. The tourist team from Mumbai was heading to  Thiruvananthapuram after visiting the Thekkady wildlife sanctuary when the accident happened. While initiating the curve at Chamappara bend, the driver lost control of the vehicle following which it plunged into the gorge. But, a huge tragedy was averted as the vehicle got stuck on a tree that stood down the highway., police said.

The injured were immediately taken to a private hospital in Mundakayam. Two of them, who suffered serious injuries were shifted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment, they said.

