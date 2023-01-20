Home States Kerala

Action against Kerala law college student who misbehaved with actor

According to a student, the actor had come to the function along with actor Vineeth Srinivasan and the cast of her new movie ‘Thankam.’

Published: 20th January 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Government Law College found itself in the eye of a storm after a student allegedly misbehaved with actor Aparna Balamurali who had arrived at the institution as the chief guest of a function organised by the college union. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with comments condemning the action pouring in. Taking cognisance of the gravity of the incident, Law College principal Bindu Nambiar issued a show-cause notice to the said student.

According to her, even though the actor has not filed a formal complaint, the college decided to take action since the student’s action was very deplorable. “Such a thing shouldn’t happen,” she added. The college union also expressed its regret and anguish that such an incident took place on the campus.

The actor was invited as the chief guest to inaugurate the college union. The college union office-bearers took to Instagram to express their regret over the incident. “We had immediately intervened when the student began to cross the limits and had also expressed our deep regret to the actor,” said the union members.

According to a student, the actor had come to the function along with actor Vineeth Srinivasan and the cast of her new movie ‘Thankam.’ “It was a promotion-cum-inauguration of the college union function,” said the student. He said all the students in the college are aghast that such an incident happened on the campus. According to him, the actor was sitting on the dais along with other dignitaries.

“The student, who is a senior, is a huge fan of the actor and got on the stage to greet her. However, when she extended her hand for a handshake, the student tried to put his arm around her shoulder to take a selfie. But the actor dodged and called him out saying ‘Isn’t this a law college?’,” said the student.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Government Law College
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp