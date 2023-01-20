Home States Kerala

Ballot papers go missing from recovered box in Kerala

Published: 20th January 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The report submitted by Perinthalmanna sub-collector before the High Court on the missing of the box containing 348 special ballot papers from Perinthalmanna sub treasury sparked debates on Thursday.  As per the report, a bundle of valid ballot papers are missing from the box.

The report also said the box, which had gone missing from the treasury, was later recovered from the cooperative joint registrar’s office at the Malappuram Civil Station.

“The box was found open when it was recovered,” the report said. Based on the report, Perinthalmanna MLA Najeeb Kanthapuram alleged a conspiracy behind the missing case K P Mohammed Musthafa, the LDF candidate who moved the High Court to get the special postal ballots counted, said the recent developments would not help him get the special postal ballots counted.

“Now the opposite party is alleging that there was a tampering attempt as it might help them delay the verdict in the case from the HC.A detailed investigation should be conducted in the case,” he said.
Najeeb had won in 2021 by a margin of just 38 votes.

Comments

