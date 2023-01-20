Campaign false, state not in debt trap: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said there was a false campaign to portray that the state was in a debt trap. “The state’s revenue growth is more than the growth in debt,” he said after announcing the restructuring of the state GST department.

“There is a campaign that the state’s liabilities increased thirteen-fold in 20 years. The state’s domestic revenue was Rs 63,000 crore 20 years ago. That has risen to over Rs 10 lakh crore now. There is a sixteen-fold increase. The revenue income was Rs 9,973 crore 20 years ago. That has become Rs 1,35,000 crore now, a fourteen-fold increase.

The per capita income was Rs 19,463 crore twenty years ago and it has grown to over Rs 2.3 lakh now. This is a twelve-fold increase. The per capita income of the state is now 77 pc higher than the national average,” he said.

The CM said states have only limited powers in the GST Council. The Centre ignored the protest by states, including Kerala, against the newly introduced five per cent tax on food items. Kerala’s stand was not to hike the tax on essentials but to increase that of luxury items. But the Centre did not heed to this. The state’s revenue neutral rate was 16 pc before GST. Under GST, it came down to 11 pc.Finance Minister K N Balagopal said GST was a loss to states.

