Home States Kerala

Campaign false, state not in debt trap: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM said states have only limited powers in the GST Council.

Published: 20th January 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Express)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said there was a false campaign to portray that the state was in a debt trap. “The state’s revenue growth is more than the growth in debt,” he said after announcing the restructuring of the state GST department.

“There is a campaign that the state’s liabilities increased thirteen-fold in 20 years. The state’s domestic revenue was Rs 63,000 crore 20 years ago. That has risen to over Rs 10 lakh crore now. There is a sixteen-fold increase. The revenue income was Rs 9,973 crore 20 years ago. That has become Rs 1,35,000 crore now, a fourteen-fold increase.

The per capita income was Rs 19,463 crore twenty years ago and it has grown to over Rs 2.3 lakh now. This is a twelve-fold increase. The per capita income of the state is now 77 pc higher than the national average,” he said.   

The CM said states have only limited powers in the GST Council. The Centre ignored the protest by states, including Kerala, against the newly introduced five per cent tax on food items. Kerala’s stand was not to hike the tax on essentials but to increase that of luxury items. But the Centre did not heed to this. The state’s revenue neutral rate was 16 pc before GST. Under GST, it came down to 11 pc.Finance Minister K N Balagopal said GST was a loss to states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp