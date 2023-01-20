 Ex-MP K V Thomas made mediator to settle CPM-BJP issues in Kerala: V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday said the LDF government appointed K V Thomas as its special representative in New Delhi so that he serves as the liaison between CPM and BJP. “He has been made the government’s official mediator to settle issues between the two parties,” Satheesan told reporters in Kollam.

“A look at the Bengaluru and Delhi trips undertaken by Thomas after leaving Congress makes it clear that he had been in constant contact with Sangh Parivar leaders,” he said. “The government should explain to the public the reason for appointing Thomas at a time when Kerala is in a difficult situation financially,” he said, adding that the government had put additional burden on the exchequer with the appointment.

Satheesan said already, former IFS officers Venu Rajamony is posted as Officer on Special Duty in New Delhi. The office is functioning under the realm of Saurabh Jain, an IAS officer of the Kerala cadre and resident commissioner in New Delhi.

“Apart from these officers, the government also maintains a legal department, information office, tourism information centre, Norka office, and KSEB. Then why did the government make such an appointment, especially when it is facing serious financial problems,” asked Satheesan.

