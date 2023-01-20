Josin Bino is new chairperson of Pala municipality

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: For the first time in Pala municipality’s history, a CPM nominee became its chairperson on Thursday. However, CPM failed to get a councillor elected on its poll symbol to the post, thanks to opposition from its main ally in the local body, KC(M). CPM-backed independent councillor Josin Bino defeated V C Prince of Congress to become the municipality’s head in the election on Thursday.

In the 26-member council, Josin secured 17 votes and Prince got seven votes. One vote was marked as invalid and an independent member abstained.

The election was held after KC(M)’s Anto Jose Padinjarekkara resigned from the post as per the power-sharing agreement within LDF, which stipulated that CPM should be given the chairman post for a year after the two-year term allotted for KC(M). According to the pact, the post will again go to the KC(M) for the last two years.

The change of guard was not at all a smooth affair as KC(M) raised objections against the CPM’s move to give the post to Binu Pulikkakandam, its lone councillor who won on party symbol. Bowing down to the immense pressure from KC (M), the CPM dropped the move at the last minute and decided to give the post to Josin.

