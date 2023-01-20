Home States Kerala

Josin Bino is new chairperson of Pala municipality

In the 26-member council, Josin secured 17 votes and Prince got seven votes.

Published: 20th January 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

CPM symbol

CPM. (Photo Twitter, CPM)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: For the first time in Pala municipality’s history, a CPM nominee became its chairperson on Thursday. However, CPM failed to get a councillor elected on its poll  symbol to the post, thanks to opposition from its main ally in the local body, KC(M). CPM-backed independent councillor Josin Bino defeated V C Prince of Congress to become the municipality’s head in the election on Thursday.

Josin Bino

In the 26-member council, Josin secured 17 votes and Prince got seven votes. One vote was marked as invalid and an independent member abstained.

The election was held after KC(M)’s Anto Jose Padinjarekkara resigned from the post as per the power-sharing agreement within LDF, which stipulated that CPM should be given the chairman post for a year after the two-year term allotted for KC(M). According to the pact, the post will again go to the KC(M) for the last two years.

The change of guard was not at all a smooth affair as KC(M) raised objections against the CPM’s move to give the post to Binu Pulikkakandam, its lone councillor who won on party symbol. Bowing down to the immense pressure from KC (M), the CPM dropped the move at the last minute and decided to give the post to Josin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Pala muncipality
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp