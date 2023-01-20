K V Thomas gets his reward, becomes government’s special representative in Delhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI/T’PURAM : Former union minister K V Thomas, who was expelled from the Congress for attending rival CPM’s events against the party’s orders, has been named the special representative of the state government in New Delhi. The state cabinet meeting on Thursday took the decision to appoint Thomas to the cabinet rank.

The five-time MP said he would utilise his new role to coordinate and get the Centre’s nod for key projects in the state, including the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

“As Kerala’s special representative in New Delhi, I can achieve many things. Various demands of the state, like the AIIMS and GST dues are pending before the Centre,” Thomas told TNIE. “I will try my best to take up the SilverLine project with the Centre and get funding,” he said.

Thomas’ relationships with the Congress had soured after he attended the CPM party congress defying his party’s diktat. He was expelled for anti-party activities last May, after he attended the LDF election convention during the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll.

“I have never desired a post. The chief minister has given me an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the state’s development. I will do full justice to all the responsibilities entrusted on me,” Thomas said.

He said CM Pinarayi Vijayan had met him in Kochi on Tuesday and discussed his new role. He said he will go to Thiruvananthapuram and meet Pinarayi before assuming duties in New Delhi. Thomas said he maintains a good equation with several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and CPM leaders such as party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member M A Baby.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan ridiculed Thomas, saying that people who go after such ‘trifle’ had no place in Congress. Muraleedharan also said Thomas will have to be content with only a room in Kerala House in New Delhi and a salary.

Former MP and CPM leader A Sampath was the special representative of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. The present LDF government had appointed diplomat Venu Rajamony as Officer on Special Duty (External Cooperation) in New Delhi in September 2021. Last year, it extended his tenure till September 2023.

KOCHI/T’PURAM : Former union minister K V Thomas, who was expelled from the Congress for attending rival CPM’s events against the party’s orders, has been named the special representative of the state government in New Delhi. The state cabinet meeting on Thursday took the decision to appoint Thomas to the cabinet rank. The five-time MP said he would utilise his new role to coordinate and get the Centre’s nod for key projects in the state, including the SilverLine semi high-speed rail project and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “As Kerala’s special representative in New Delhi, I can achieve many things. Various demands of the state, like the AIIMS and GST dues are pending before the Centre,” Thomas told TNIE. “I will try my best to take up the SilverLine project with the Centre and get funding,” he said. Thomas’ relationships with the Congress had soured after he attended the CPM party congress defying his party’s diktat. He was expelled for anti-party activities last May, after he attended the LDF election convention during the Thrikkakara assembly bypoll. “I have never desired a post. The chief minister has given me an opportunity to serve the people and contribute to the state’s development. I will do full justice to all the responsibilities entrusted on me,” Thomas said. He said CM Pinarayi Vijayan had met him in Kochi on Tuesday and discussed his new role. He said he will go to Thiruvananthapuram and meet Pinarayi before assuming duties in New Delhi. Thomas said he maintains a good equation with several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and CPM leaders such as party general secretary Sitaram Yechury and politburo member M A Baby. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and MP K Muraleedharan ridiculed Thomas, saying that people who go after such ‘trifle’ had no place in Congress. Muraleedharan also said Thomas will have to be content with only a room in Kerala House in New Delhi and a salary. Former MP and CPM leader A Sampath was the special representative of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. The present LDF government had appointed diplomat Venu Rajamony as Officer on Special Duty (External Cooperation) in New Delhi in September 2021. Last year, it extended his tenure till September 2023.