Kerala for ‘birth control’ to keep wild jumbo, monkey population in check

Forest dept for using contraceptive methods on elephants, will join party to case in SC

Published: 20th January 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a crucial move to address the increasing incidents of man-animal conflict in the state, the government has decided to go for population control of wild elephants and monkeys. A high-level meeting chaired by Forest Minister A K Saseendran has decided to adopt various methods, including contraception, to curb their population.

The forest department has started a scientific study on the carrying capacity of forests, especially in Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki and Kottayam districts, where incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations are being reported.

As part of the plans to use contraceptive methods on wild elephants, the forest department has decided to join party to a case pending before the Supreme Court. The case was filed by an individual, Sakthi Prasad Nayak, in 2013 inviting the attention of the court on the issue of elephants getting hit and killed by trains and electrocuted by the electric lines along the railway tracks. During the hearing, counsel  for Jharkhand pointed out that the West Bengal government had passed a law to use contraceptive methods to prevent the breeding of the elephants. However, the apex court criticised the West Bengal’s move, calling it “reprehensible”.

The SC in its order on September 2, 2014, stopped WB from using any kind of contraceptives on elephants. Later, the MoEF approached the apex court with a modification petition.

The MoEF had pleaded the court for allowing it to use contraceptive methods on elephants on a pilot testing basis in the areas where the elephant issue is serious. The ministry had also requested SC to modify its 2014 verdict.

The high-level meeting on Thursday decided to be a party in the case. The state has also sought the Advocate General’s opinion on the issue. The government will file an urgent petition after getting the legal advice.

The forest department has also decided to use contraceptive methods, including vasectomy, on monkeys that are threatening the livelihood of people. The department will appoint doctors in this regard at a hospital in Wayanad.

It has also been decided to shift and rehabilitate tigers from forests in Wayanad. As the first step, they will be moved to Parambikulam tiger reserve and the Neyyar Sanctuary. The state will also approach other states.

STUDY STARTED
Forest department has started scientific study on carrying capacity of forests, especially in Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki and Kottayam districts, where incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations are being reported.

WHAT SC SAID EARLIER
The SC in its order on September 2, 2014, stopped West Bengal from using any kind of contraceptives on elephants. Later, the MoEF approached the apex court with a modification petition. The MoEF had pleaded the court for allowing it to use contraceptive methods on elephants on a pilot testing basis.

