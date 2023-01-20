Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court blocks PhD admission of Sanskrit University’s Malayalam Department

The petitioners alleged that the interview board prepared the rank list ignoring the marks of entrance exam.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Thursday directed Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University at Kalady to stop all activities related to the admission of PhD scholars in its Malayalam Department. Issuing the order on a petition filed by candidates Theertha Mohan of Thrissur and Lebi Vijayan of Ernakulam, Justice Devan Ramachandran deemed the admission process to be in violation of UGC rules.

As per rules, the final rank list is to be prepared by taking combined marks of the written exam and interview, where 70% weightage is given to the former and 30% to the latter.

“For those who scored top ranks in the entrance examination (it was held out of 100), the department held an interview (for which the maximum mark was 700) and a rank list was prepared,” said the petitioners. They said this led to students scoring high in written examination falling behind in final ranking.

