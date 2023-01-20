Home States Kerala

Kerala readies Rs 9,000-crore master plan for PSUs

Published: 20th January 2023 06:59 AM

Notes, Money, Currency

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to diversify and expand public sector units, the state government will implement a Rs 9,000 crore master plan. The plan will be implemented by the industries department in three phases, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Thursday.

He was speaking at a high-level meeting called by RIAB (Public Sector Restructuring and Internal Audit Board) with the heads of financial institutions and banks at the Mascot Hotel.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve and others at the high-level meeting | Express

As many as 405 projects will be implemented in three phases in 41 public sector undertakings. The master plan will be implemented over 10 years and is expected to double the revenue of `480 crore received by the government through various projects as well as create more opportunities.

The projects will be implemented as short-term, medium-term and long-term initiatives by dividing PSUs into seven sectors, he said.

Industries principal secretary APM Mohammad Haneesh,  RIAB chairman R Ashok, PMU-RIAB advisor Roy Kurian K K and member secretary K Padmakumar also attended.

Comments

