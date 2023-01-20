Home States Kerala

Three Kerala police officials involved in crimes, dereliction of duty dismissed

Sheri S Raj, a driver attached with the Armed Reserve Camp, was dismissed for his involvement in a sexual abuse case. 

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department has dismissed three cops attached with Thiruvananthapuram city police for getting embroiled in grave crimes and consciously making lapses in the investigation of a sexual abuse case. The action was taken by invoking section 86 of the Kerala Police Act.

Sheri S Raj, a driver attached with the Armed Reserve Camp, was dismissed for his involvement in a sexual abuse case. He is also an accused in other criminal cases.

Railway police Inspector Abhilash David, under suspension for being in touch with land mafia, was dismissed over lapses in a rape case probe while he was posted as inspector at the Sreekaryam station.
Reji David, who is attached with Thiruvananthapuram traffic station, is the third officer to be removed as he was involved in a sexual abuse case.

