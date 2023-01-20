Home States Kerala

Wild animals that attack humans should be shot, says Jose K Mani

The buffer zone must be established within the forest itself as per the special situation of Kerala.

Published: 20th January 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani has said an order should be issued to  shoot wild animals that raid human habitations and attack people. For this, forest and environment departments should ensure that personnel are posted on forest border, he told reporters.

“A plan should be announced in the budget to find a permanent solution to wildlife encroachment, which poses a threat to people’s lives, property and agriculture,” he said. He said, “Forest and wildlife protection laws should be revised so that protection of human life and property gets priority. A 50-year-old law is currently in place. Circumstances have changed,” he said”

“According to current laws, people will be put in jail if they try to defend themselves during wild animal attacks. People will be able to live only if the laws are modified to ensure safety of human beings. Central and state governments should understand the reality,” he said.

The buffer zone must be established within the forest itself as per the special situation of Kerala. This is also the demand raised by KC(M) before the empowered committee appointed by the Supreme Court regarding the buffer zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp