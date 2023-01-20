Wild animals that attack humans should be shot, says Jose K Mani

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani has said an order should be issued to shoot wild animals that raid human habitations and attack people. For this, forest and environment departments should ensure that personnel are posted on forest border, he told reporters. “A plan should be announced in the budget to find a permanent solution to wildlife encroachment, which poses a threat to people’s lives, property and agriculture,” he said. He said, “Forest and wildlife protection laws should be revised so that protection of human life and property gets priority. A 50-year-old law is currently in place. Circumstances have changed,” he said” “According to current laws, people will be put in jail if they try to defend themselves during wild animal attacks. People will be able to live only if the laws are modified to ensure safety of human beings. Central and state governments should understand the reality,” he said. The buffer zone must be established within the forest itself as per the special situation of Kerala. This is also the demand raised by KC(M) before the empowered committee appointed by the Supreme Court regarding the buffer zone.