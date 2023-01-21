Home States Kerala

Ex-serviceman held in Kerala for duping aspirants of Indian Army

According to police, Binu has taken approximately Rs 30 lakh from 25 to 30 people from Kerala by using the name of the Indian Army.

Arrested ex-serviceman Binu M.

Arrested ex-serviceman Binu M. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: On the input of Military Intelligence (MI), a special team of Pangode Military station in Thiruvananthapuram with the help of Kundara police, arrested an ex-serviceman for duping Agniveer candidates with a false promise of passing them through the last stage of the army recruitment process.

The arrested M Binu (42), is a resident of South Mainakapally village in Kollam district. According to police, Binu has taken approximately Rs 30 lakh from 25 to 30 people from Kerala by using the name of the Indian Army and forging documents. Binu is currently in the custody of Kundara police and further investigation is on.

The magistrate court has remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. The Indian Army is also likely to conduct an investigation. 

The last stage involves a medical examination which is carried out after clearing strenuous physical tests of a 1.6 km run, pull-ups, and clearing a 9-feet ditch. This is followed by a medical test and then a written exam.

