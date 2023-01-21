Home States Kerala

Kerala government to take PPP route to woo foreign investment in IT parks

At present, IT parks in the state have a combined built-up area of 20 million sq feet.

Published: 21st January 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To attract more foreign investment in the IT sector, the state  government has decided to collaborate with more private developers to see buildings in its IT parks constructed on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

This is the first time that the state is opening up to private developers on such a large scale. The government hopes that private developers can ensure investements by global IT companies. The Embassy Taurus Tech Zone, the Brigade and Carnival IT buildings at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram are already in the PPP model. So are the World Trade Centre of the Brigade Group, the proposed Geo Infopark, and a slew of buildings by Prestige and Sands Infra at the Info Park in Kochi. All these buildings in the two IT parks are under construction.

The State’s willingness to now collaborate with more developers comes as part of efforts to add at least 10 million sq feet for IT needs by 2026. At present, IT parks in the state have a combined built-up area of 20 million sq feet.

“The government will collaborate with more developers to augment the IT parks. We have the space. It will be given to them for lease. This is part of efforts to see a robust IT ecosystem in the state,” said Rathan U Kelkar, State IT Secretary.

“We are keeping an eye on the future,” he told TNIE. Anil Kumar, CEO of Taurus India lauded the move. “Now, developers play an even bigger role in shaping the IT sector in the state,” he said.  

Govt move to work with developers welcomed

The IT experts in the state welcomed the government’s decision to work with developers. “This is a welcome move from the state government. Associating with developers will help attract more IT companies to Kerala. It will have a positive impact on Kerala’s IT ecosystem, and generate more employment,” said Robin Alex Panicker of Finotes.

On Thursday, the state cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the Rs 1,600 crore integrated township project at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. A developer has been tasked to build up 8 lakh sq feet as office space for IT and IT-enabled services on 4.5 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT sector PPP model Public private partnership
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp