Kerala government to take PPP route to woo foreign investment in IT parks

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To attract more foreign investment in the IT sector, the state government has decided to collaborate with more private developers to see buildings in its IT parks constructed on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

This is the first time that the state is opening up to private developers on such a large scale. The government hopes that private developers can ensure investements by global IT companies. The Embassy Taurus Tech Zone, the Brigade and Carnival IT buildings at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram are already in the PPP model. So are the World Trade Centre of the Brigade Group, the proposed Geo Infopark, and a slew of buildings by Prestige and Sands Infra at the Info Park in Kochi. All these buildings in the two IT parks are under construction.

The State’s willingness to now collaborate with more developers comes as part of efforts to add at least 10 million sq feet for IT needs by 2026. At present, IT parks in the state have a combined built-up area of 20 million sq feet.

“The government will collaborate with more developers to augment the IT parks. We have the space. It will be given to them for lease. This is part of efforts to see a robust IT ecosystem in the state,” said Rathan U Kelkar, State IT Secretary.

“We are keeping an eye on the future,” he told TNIE. Anil Kumar, CEO of Taurus India lauded the move. “Now, developers play an even bigger role in shaping the IT sector in the state,” he said.

Govt move to work with developers welcomed

The IT experts in the state welcomed the government’s decision to work with developers. “This is a welcome move from the state government. Associating with developers will help attract more IT companies to Kerala. It will have a positive impact on Kerala’s IT ecosystem, and generate more employment,” said Robin Alex Panicker of Finotes.

On Thursday, the state cabinet gave an in-principle approval to the Rs 1,600 crore integrated township project at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. A developer has been tasked to build up 8 lakh sq feet as office space for IT and IT-enabled services on 4.5 acres of land at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore.

