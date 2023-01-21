Home States Kerala

Kerala government keen on more floating bridges to boost beach tourism

We have also identified two more beaches ideal for the project - Fort Kochi in Ernakulam and Kasaragod.

Published: 21st January 2023

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat on the floating bridge at Malpe beach (File photo)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the success of the floating bridges at Beypore and Kannur, the Tourism Department is keen to set up more such bridges on beaches across the state. “The response at Beypore has been overwhelming. The floating bridge is drawing a huge crowd and people are even coming from other states to experience this. We will be inviting tenders for implementing the project in other locations,” an official said.

The Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) tasked with drawing up safety and security guidelines for the project has begun a detailed survey to find suitable locations in each district for setting up these bridges. The next one will come up on Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram, said a senior official associated with the project.

“The survey at Kovalam is complete. We have also identified two more beaches ideal for the project - Fort Kochi in Ernakulam and Kasaragod. Our team is carrying out studies on wave patterns and depth. The exact location will be finalised soon,” the official said.

There is also a big emphasis on safety. “Till day no accidents have occurred at Beypore. We have barricaded the bridge and there is a rescue team comprising lifeguards and divers ready at the location. We also shut down operations when it is raining or when the waves are violent,” the official added.

