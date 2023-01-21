Kerala state's growth yet to return to pre-Covid levels: RBI data

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is the only south Indian state not to return to pre-Covid levels of growth in 2021-22, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data on the net state domestic product (NSDP). The RBI’s ‘Handbook of Statistics on Indian States 2021-22’ released NSDP figures, at constant prices, for 21 states and Union territories (UTs). A comparison with 2019-20 — the pre-lockdown year — showed that Kerala posted the biggest dip, at -2.94%, among the states mentioned in the report. Only Kerala, Puducherry (-0.02%) and Uttar Pradesh (-3.19%) recorded negative growth.

The RBI list did not have data on 17 states and UTs, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Goa and Assam. With 11.04% growth, Andhra Pradesh tops the chart, followed by Karnataka (9.43%) and Rajasthan (8.29%). Among the southern states, Tamil Nadu and Telangana recorded 7.51% and 4.69% growth, respectively.

NSDP is a realistic indicator of economic growth calculated by adjusting depreciation from gross domestic product. In terms of gross state domestic product at constant prices, only Kerala and UP recorded negative growth rate of -2.75% and -1.51%, respectively, in 2021-22 compared with 2019-20.

AP posted best recovery among states

Among the other 19 states/UTs, Andhra Pradesh registered the best recovery, at 11.56%, followed by Karnataka (8.91%) and Tamil Nadu (8.14%). The pandemic has reflected in per capita incomes as well. The annual income of about half the Kerala population in 2021-22 was less than the pre-lockdown figure, state economics and statistics department data had revealed recently.

The district-wise per capita income based on gross district value added (GSVA) at constant prices showed that only seven districts could cross, most of them marginally, 2019-20 figures. These were Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod.

Idukki stood out from the rest by recording the highest increase of 4.91%. It was followed by Malappuram that saw a 2.56% increase. The worst performing district was Kozhikode, that saw a -2.06% dip, followed by Alappuzha (-1.61%) and Kollam (-0.98%).

