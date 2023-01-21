PFI hartal: Kerala government starts attaching assets of banned outfit’s leaders

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Coming under fire from the High Court over the delay in recovering the cost for the damage caused during the flash hartal called by the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) last year, the state government on Friday started measures to attach the assets of the outfit’s leaders. The High Court had directed the state to complete the process by January 23.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) had apologised before the HC for the delay in completing attachment procedures for realising Rs 5.20 crore towards the damage caused by the outfit’s hartal on September 23 held in protest against the arrest of its leaders.

Land Revenue Commissioner T V Anupama asked the District Collectors to finish the attachment proceedings by 5pm on Saturday. Following the direction, teams of officials from the revenue department started attachment of properties in various parts of the state.

The house and 12 cents of land owned by former PFI state general secretary A Abdul Sathar were attached by the officials at Puthiyakavu in Karunagappally in Kollam.

In Wayanad district, properties of 14 former PFI leaders in Edavaka, Mananthavady, Vellamunda, Anjukunnu, Nalloornadu, Muttil South, Nenmeni and Kuppadithara villages were attached by a team led by ADM Shaju NA. According to the officials, the details about the properties will be handed over to the Land Revenue Commissioner by Saturday.

Revenue officials in Kannur said steps have been initiated to confiscate the assets of seven PFI leaders from Kannur, Thalasserry and Taliparamba taluks. The recovery measures, being coordinated by revenue deputy collectors, in the district would be completed by Saturday evening, said officials. After completing the formalities, a report will be submitted to the collector.

Assets of 124 people to be attached in Malappuram

According to the officials, 5 cents of land of K P Noushad of Mavilayi; 2.5 cents of K V Noushad, Kadambur; 10 cents of land of M M Raziq of Pamburuthi; 33 cents of land of Vayoth Harun of Thriprangottur; 9.83 cents of land of M P Sameer of Mokeri; 92.34 cents of land of Peedikayullathil Thahir of Puliyanambram, and the car of Sameer of Pullookkara would be attached.

In Kasaragod, the land and assets of Chandragiri Charitable Trust, where the PFI district committee office was functioning, would be confiscated.

This apart, steps have been initiated in connection with the recovery of assets of N U Abdul Salam of Nayanmarmoola, Ummer Farooq of Alambadi, Sirajuddeen of Nangarath, Hosdurg Taluk and PFI former district president C T Sulaiman of Thrikkarippur.

The assets of these persons have been identified and follow-up actions would be taken on Saturday, said the revenue officials. The officials have served notice for attachment on 23 persons in Kozhikode and the process will be completed before Saturday evening, said officials. In Malappuram district, assets of 124 people will be attached by the authorities.

