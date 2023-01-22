Ban on food parcels without expiry label

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has barred restaurants from selling food parcels without a slip or sticker bearing the expiry time. The decision follows repeated instances of food poisoning in the state. Health Minister Veena George said the sticker should have details, including the date and time of preparation and the time within which the item should be consumed.

This will be applicable to takeout food delivered by all restaurants — small and big. The move is aimed at preventing the consumption of food items after two hours, the time when it would start to go stale in normal temperature. Hot food items supplied after two hours should be maintained at a prescribed temperature of 60 degrees Celsius, until the time of supply to the consumer, including transportation. Food Safety Commissioner V R Vinod said the consumption of food after the safe time period is crucial to avoid instances of food poisoning.

“As per the law, cooked hotel food kept at normal temperature should be consumed within two hours. Only food items kept at a prescribed temperature, at 60 degrees for hot food and minus 18 degrees for cold food items like ice cream, could be sold beyond this time,” he said.

Erring eateries to face action: Food safety dept

“Some eateries practice an unsafe method in which food kept at a normal temperature beyond two hours is heated and served. Such heating in 40 degrees or so would in fact create a conducive atmosphere for bacterial growth,” the commissioner said.

The commissioner warned of strict action against eateries violating the new directive. Besides compliance by sellers, the food safety department aims at creating awareness among consumers, he said.

“Food operators are advised not to indulge in malpractice like using labels with delayed timing. Strict action will be taken against such practices,” he said. “Consumers should reject parcels that violate the order. Their insistence will force hoteliers to adhere to the order,” he said. The present order has been issued under the special powers of the state food safety commissioner.

