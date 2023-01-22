INTERVIEW | Some allege CPM is appeasing Muslims, others say we torture them: AN Shamseer

By Express News Service

AN Shamseer was an unlikely choice for the post of Speaker, thanks to his image as one of CPM’s most aggressive faces. But after four months, the Chair is sitting pretty well with him. Edited excerpts:

People say you have changed a lot since becoming the Speaker. Is that so?

(Chuckles) What can I say? I am not a troublemaker, even otherwise. It’s only you people in the media that have branded me as one.

But you were one of the most aggressive ruling front MLAs in the assembly. Have you mellowed down?

I am normally a mild person. But when the situation demands, I am sharp in my attacks. I behave as per the demands of the role I am assigned. The speaker’s role is a constitutional responsibility. I try to do maximum justice to that.

You have always been a political firebrand. After being the speaker for the next four years, won’t you lose that edge?

One can’t behave the same way all the time, right? (Chuckles). Many, including senior leaders from the opposition, have appreciated my transformation. I am content.

You wanted this change?

I am not someone who has aspired to anything more than becoming an MLA. This is indeed a great recognition.

There were reports that Shamseer was slightly upset with Mohamed Riyas becoming a minister. Was it true?

Whatever that has come in the media about me are lies. I have seen TV channels discussing utter lies about me in their evening discussions. This is also a similar lie. Whenever we meet, Riyas and I discuss these media reports and laugh at them… we are very close.

Why do you think you have been targeted like this?

I don’t know. Maybe because I am from Kannur, where the party is the strongest. Targeting a young leader from Kannur may suit certain interests. Every leader who has been part of the ‘Kannur party’ has been hounded.

There is a general perception that you are arrogant… even people from Thalassery, your constituency, have complained about this…

I am someone who has won the constituency with the highest margin. Do you think the people of Thalassery would vote for me if I were arrogant? Just because I look a certain way, some people think I am arrogant.

You were very close to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. How has his absence affected you?

It has affected me a lot personally. He was my mentor. I still haven’t been able to come to terms with that loss (remains silent for a while). It was at 7.50pm on October 8 that I received a call from Vijayettan (CM Pinarayi Vijayan). He told me with a lot of pain, “Balakrishnan is no more. You must come to terms with it...” Then he told me to do all the preparation for the cremation. I was the first person he called… maybe because I am the MLA from Thalassery. Or maybe because he knows the depth of our relationship...

Were you prepared to hear the news?

I was prepared. Still, I could not speak to anyone on the first day. I was there with him from day one of his illness. I was the one who conveyed the news of his illness to Vijayettan; his voice cracked. After a moment’s silence, he told me not to tell anyone and asked for the doctor’s number. And after that, he took over Kodiyeri’s care.

Have you come to terms with the loss?

I cried only once. That was when I went to his room in his apartment in Thiruvananthapuram soon after he left for Chennai. Feeling that emptiness, I could not control myself.

How did your relationship start?

I first heard his name during the 1987 assembly election. His opponent was K Sudhakaran, and it was a tough fight. Our families were close and my entire family had campaigned for him during that election. Our relationship deepend once I joined SFI.

You have had a close relationship with Pinarayi and Kodiyeri. They have totally opposite characteristics. But they shared a deep bond. How was their relationship?

They were like brothers. Their bonding was so deep that verbal communication was not needed. One could easily understand the mind of the other. I have always seen them together. They sat next to each other at all party meetings, be it the CC or the PB. It was an unusual bonding.

But there was criticism that Kodiyeri, while being the party secretary, was overshadowed by Pinarayi….

You say that because you don’t know Pinarayi or Kodiyeri. Both did things keeping in mind the party’s best interests. So there was no scope for any differences.

But there were allegations that the party lost its upper hand…

Kodiyeri himself has replied to that question, don’t you remember? He asked whether the CPM state secretary should hold daily press conferences against the party’s own government. Is that the ideal way to run a party and government? Every decision is taken jointly by the party and the government. Where is the scope for differences?

But the current state secretary M V Govindan has openly expressed reservations over certain government decisions...

Those are only minor things, which you people in media have blown out of proportion.

Is there any visible change in the party after Govindan took over?

The party is a continuation; a collective leadership. It does not change according to the leader.

You come from an upper-middle-class family. Were they okay with your decision to become a full-timer?

My family has always been left-leaning. But they were not very keen on me becoming a full-timer. They wanted me to be a doctor (chuckles). When I joined SFI, it did not have this kind of clout. It never won in my school. The only solace was when SFI would win in Brennen College and they would come marching to our school as part of the celebration. I had no plan to continue in politics beyond campus life. But I decided to be a full-time politician on the day RSS goons attacked me while I was going to college.

How do you view the current 15th assembly?

Our assembly has very good members who take sessions very seriously.

Do you miss being someone who could issue political statements?

Not really. There are many leaders who do that job.

K K Rema was one of the members of the all-women’s panel. How is your equation with her?

She is an elected representative. She deserves due recognition. She may have some misgivings about me. That is something time must disprove.

CPM now has an unusually high number of Muslim leaders. What is the reason?

More and more Muslims are joining the party as the community has realised that CPM is one party they can trust. The party also encourages this.

That may be true. But at least a section of Muslims, like Jamaat e Islami, alleges that CPM is trying to hamper Muslim identity. How would you react to that?

A true Muslim is not supposed to lie. But these people are telling blatant lies. CPM is the only party Muslims can trust because it is truly secular. We respect all religions. It is dangerous to think that the problems faced by Muslims can be solved by Muslims alone. They have to be solved collectively. Identity politics is dangerous for all. The majority of Hindus are secular. Certain fringe elements in the Muslim community are deliberately trying to ignore this reality.

There is an allegation that Muslim comrades get better treatment than those belonging to the Hindu community...

What can I say to such baseless things?

You said more and more Muslims and Christians are drawing closer to the CPM. Is it as easy to handle comrades belonging to these Semitic religions as those from the Hindu community?

The party treats every comrade equally, irrespective of religion.

Someone who prays five times a day can come up in the party?

There are many such comrades in our party.

Who all?

How can I name all of them?

Certain leaders in IUML, such as K M Shaji and M K Muneer who we all thought were progressive, seem to be turning regressive these days. What could be the reason?

That is a very dangerous trend. This is a time when secularism has to be protected at all costs.

There is a strong allegation that CPM is trying to appease Muslim community...

Some allege that CPM is doing Muslim appeasement; some allege CPM is torturing Muslims. From these two statements, it is very clear that CPM is neutral.

Have you learned the Quran?

Yes, I have.

There was a recent controversy over serving only vegetarian food at youth festivals. What is your take?

I am a hardcore nonvegetarian. But I think vegetarian food is ideal at mass gatherings such as youth festivals. How can a dancer perform after having a chicken biriyani? Everybody can have vegetarian food. But not all can have non-vegetarian food. Those who want to have non-veg food can have it from outside. That was an unnecessary controversy.

But there are allegations that some pro-Left handles ignited the controversy...

Who has entrusted them to be CPM’s spokespersons? Anybody can claim to be Left, and make statements. How can CPM take responsibility for that?

There were some controversies involving your wife’s job...

She is a daily-wager now. She cleared JRF in 2016 and completed her research. Just because she is my wife, her career is now in limbo. If somebody has merit, why should he or she suffer just because their spouse is a politician?

Opulent lifestyle of the family of party leaders is courting controversy these days... Isn’t it time to bring in some clarity on this?

I don’t understand this. If the party leaders’ children join politics, you would say ‘makkal rashtreeyam’, if they turn to business, that becomes another issue. Should they become sanyasis? What is wrong in doing business within a legal framework?

Do you believe some people still think that CPM leaders should have only ‘kattan chaya and parippu vada’?’

Only those who have no idea about the basics of Marxism will say this. Change is the only constant.

Are you close to any leaders from the opposition?

I am close to Kunhalikutty sahib, P K Basheer, P C Vishnunadh, Shafi…

Are you still close to Bineesh Kodiyeri?

Of course. He is like my brother. We grew up together.

You are someone with progressive views. But you had come out against ‘chumbana samaram’?

Yes, I did. Those things which need to be done in privacy should not be done in the streets. I don’t encourage such anarchy. How can kissing be a mode of protest? We have some basic cultural ethos and values. Certain anarchists had attacked me severely when I said that. But I still stick to what I said.

Pinarayi, too, had supported your view then...

Yes. Some party members got carried away during that time. They, too, changed their stance later.

But wasn’t ‘chumbana samaram’, in a way, a declaration of freedom?

Will anyone send his wife for ‘chumbana samaram’? Anyway, I am not that progressive (laughs).

The Assembly complex was opened to the public for the first time during the book festival. What prompted your decision?

It was former Speaker M B Rajesh’s idea to hold the book festival. It’s the public’s place. Why does it need to be locked up all the time? Actually, I want to open up more spaces to the public.

Many private members’ bills, once introduced, rarely get discussed ever again. Do you plan to address this issue?

Yes. We are seriously trying to find a solution to this.

Who are the most troublesome MLAs in the assembly now?

All our MLAs are good (laughs out).

AN Shamseer was an unlikely choice for the post of Speaker, thanks to his image as one of CPM’s most aggressive faces. But after four months, the Chair is sitting pretty well with him. Edited excerpts: People say you have changed a lot since becoming the Speaker. Is that so? (Chuckles) What can I say? I am not a troublemaker, even otherwise. It’s only you people in the media that have branded me as one. But you were one of the most aggressive ruling front MLAs in the assembly. Have you mellowed down? I am normally a mild person. But when the situation demands, I am sharp in my attacks. I behave as per the demands of the role I am assigned. The speaker’s role is a constitutional responsibility. I try to do maximum justice to that. You have always been a political firebrand. After being the speaker for the next four years, won’t you lose that edge? One can’t behave the same way all the time, right? (Chuckles). Many, including senior leaders from the opposition, have appreciated my transformation. I am content. You wanted this change? I am not someone who has aspired to anything more than becoming an MLA. This is indeed a great recognition. There were reports that Shamseer was slightly upset with Mohamed Riyas becoming a minister. Was it true? Whatever that has come in the media about me are lies. I have seen TV channels discussing utter lies about me in their evening discussions. This is also a similar lie. Whenever we meet, Riyas and I discuss these media reports and laugh at them… we are very close. Why do you think you have been targeted like this? I don’t know. Maybe because I am from Kannur, where the party is the strongest. Targeting a young leader from Kannur may suit certain interests. Every leader who has been part of the ‘Kannur party’ has been hounded. There is a general perception that you are arrogant… even people from Thalassery, your constituency, have complained about this… I am someone who has won the constituency with the highest margin. Do you think the people of Thalassery would vote for me if I were arrogant? Just because I look a certain way, some people think I am arrogant. You were very close to Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. How has his absence affected you? It has affected me a lot personally. He was my mentor. I still haven’t been able to come to terms with that loss (remains silent for a while). It was at 7.50pm on October 8 that I received a call from Vijayettan (CM Pinarayi Vijayan). He told me with a lot of pain, “Balakrishnan is no more. You must come to terms with it...” Then he told me to do all the preparation for the cremation. I was the first person he called… maybe because I am the MLA from Thalassery. Or maybe because he knows the depth of our relationship... Were you prepared to hear the news? I was prepared. Still, I could not speak to anyone on the first day. I was there with him from day one of his illness. I was the one who conveyed the news of his illness to Vijayettan; his voice cracked. After a moment’s silence, he told me not to tell anyone and asked for the doctor’s number. And after that, he took over Kodiyeri’s care. Have you come to terms with the loss? I cried only once. That was when I went to his room in his apartment in Thiruvananthapuram soon after he left for Chennai. Feeling that emptiness, I could not control myself. How did your relationship start? I first heard his name during the 1987 assembly election. His opponent was K Sudhakaran, and it was a tough fight. Our families were close and my entire family had campaigned for him during that election. Our relationship deepend once I joined SFI. You have had a close relationship with Pinarayi and Kodiyeri. They have totally opposite characteristics. But they shared a deep bond. How was their relationship? They were like brothers. Their bonding was so deep that verbal communication was not needed. One could easily understand the mind of the other. I have always seen them together. They sat next to each other at all party meetings, be it the CC or the PB. It was an unusual bonding. But there was criticism that Kodiyeri, while being the party secretary, was overshadowed by Pinarayi…. You say that because you don’t know Pinarayi or Kodiyeri. Both did things keeping in mind the party’s best interests. So there was no scope for any differences. But there were allegations that the party lost its upper hand… Kodiyeri himself has replied to that question, don’t you remember? He asked whether the CPM state secretary should hold daily press conferences against the party’s own government. Is that the ideal way to run a party and government? Every decision is taken jointly by the party and the government. Where is the scope for differences? But the current state secretary M V Govindan has openly expressed reservations over certain government decisions... Those are only minor things, which you people in media have blown out of proportion. Is there any visible change in the party after Govindan took over? The party is a continuation; a collective leadership. It does not change according to the leader. You come from an upper-middle-class family. Were they okay with your decision to become a full-timer? My family has always been left-leaning. But they were not very keen on me becoming a full-timer. They wanted me to be a doctor (chuckles). When I joined SFI, it did not have this kind of clout. It never won in my school. The only solace was when SFI would win in Brennen College and they would come marching to our school as part of the celebration. I had no plan to continue in politics beyond campus life. But I decided to be a full-time politician on the day RSS goons attacked me while I was going to college. How do you view the current 15th assembly? Our assembly has very good members who take sessions very seriously. Do you miss being someone who could issue political statements? Not really. There are many leaders who do that job. K K Rema was one of the members of the all-women’s panel. How is your equation with her? She is an elected representative. She deserves due recognition. She may have some misgivings about me. That is something time must disprove. CPM now has an unusually high number of Muslim leaders. What is the reason? More and more Muslims are joining the party as the community has realised that CPM is one party they can trust. The party also encourages this. That may be true. But at least a section of Muslims, like Jamaat e Islami, alleges that CPM is trying to hamper Muslim identity. How would you react to that? A true Muslim is not supposed to lie. But these people are telling blatant lies. CPM is the only party Muslims can trust because it is truly secular. We respect all religions. It is dangerous to think that the problems faced by Muslims can be solved by Muslims alone. They have to be solved collectively. Identity politics is dangerous for all. The majority of Hindus are secular. Certain fringe elements in the Muslim community are deliberately trying to ignore this reality. There is an allegation that Muslim comrades get better treatment than those belonging to the Hindu community... What can I say to such baseless things? You said more and more Muslims and Christians are drawing closer to the CPM. Is it as easy to handle comrades belonging to these Semitic religions as those from the Hindu community? The party treats every comrade equally, irrespective of religion. Someone who prays five times a day can come up in the party? There are many such comrades in our party. Who all? How can I name all of them? Certain leaders in IUML, such as K M Shaji and M K Muneer who we all thought were progressive, seem to be turning regressive these days. What could be the reason? That is a very dangerous trend. This is a time when secularism has to be protected at all costs. There is a strong allegation that CPM is trying to appease Muslim community... Some allege that CPM is doing Muslim appeasement; some allege CPM is torturing Muslims. From these two statements, it is very clear that CPM is neutral. Have you learned the Quran? Yes, I have. There was a recent controversy over serving only vegetarian food at youth festivals. What is your take? I am a hardcore nonvegetarian. But I think vegetarian food is ideal at mass gatherings such as youth festivals. How can a dancer perform after having a chicken biriyani? Everybody can have vegetarian food. But not all can have non-vegetarian food. Those who want to have non-veg food can have it from outside. That was an unnecessary controversy. But there are allegations that some pro-Left handles ignited the controversy... Who has entrusted them to be CPM’s spokespersons? Anybody can claim to be Left, and make statements. How can CPM take responsibility for that? There were some controversies involving your wife’s job... She is a daily-wager now. She cleared JRF in 2016 and completed her research. Just because she is my wife, her career is now in limbo. If somebody has merit, why should he or she suffer just because their spouse is a politician? Opulent lifestyle of the family of party leaders is courting controversy these days... Isn’t it time to bring in some clarity on this? I don’t understand this. If the party leaders’ children join politics, you would say ‘makkal rashtreeyam’, if they turn to business, that becomes another issue. Should they become sanyasis? What is wrong in doing business within a legal framework? Do you believe some people still think that CPM leaders should have only ‘kattan chaya and parippu vada’?’ Only those who have no idea about the basics of Marxism will say this. Change is the only constant. Are you close to any leaders from the opposition? I am close to Kunhalikutty sahib, P K Basheer, P C Vishnunadh, Shafi… Are you still close to Bineesh Kodiyeri? Of course. He is like my brother. We grew up together. You are someone with progressive views. But you had come out against ‘chumbana samaram’? Yes, I did. Those things which need to be done in privacy should not be done in the streets. I don’t encourage such anarchy. How can kissing be a mode of protest? We have some basic cultural ethos and values. Certain anarchists had attacked me severely when I said that. But I still stick to what I said. Pinarayi, too, had supported your view then... Yes. Some party members got carried away during that time. They, too, changed their stance later. But wasn’t ‘chumbana samaram’, in a way, a declaration of freedom? Will anyone send his wife for ‘chumbana samaram’? Anyway, I am not that progressive (laughs). The Assembly complex was opened to the public for the first time during the book festival. What prompted your decision? It was former Speaker M B Rajesh’s idea to hold the book festival. It’s the public’s place. Why does it need to be locked up all the time? Actually, I want to open up more spaces to the public. Many private members’ bills, once introduced, rarely get discussed ever again. Do you plan to address this issue? Yes. We are seriously trying to find a solution to this. Who are the most troublesome MLAs in the assembly now? All our MLAs are good (laughs out).