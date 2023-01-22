Home States Kerala

Revenue officials attach property of PFI leaders; row over mistaken identity

I am a well known person in the area and even the revenue officials know me.

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD/KANNUR/ MALAPPURAM: The revenue department started attaching the assets of  PFI leaders’ after coming under fire from the High Court over the delay in recovering the cost for the damage caused during the flash hartal called by the banned organisation last year.Assets, including houses of some PFI leaders were attached on Saturday in Kasaragod,Kannur and Malappuram.

In Kasaragod,Tahsildars and village officers, led the attachment proceedings in  Manjeshwar, Kasaragod and Hosdurg taluks.In Kasaragod, 7.48 cents of land including the Chandragiri Charitable Trust building, which functioned as the district office of PFI, 6.07 cents of land of N U Abdul Salam, including his house at Nayanmarmoola and 3.04 cents of land of Farooq of Nayanmarmoola  were attached.

In Hosdurg Taluk, 18 cents land of  former PFI district president C T Sulaiman, his wife and son in Thrikkarippur were attached.Another 12.5 cents of land in the name of Sulaiman have also been attached. Also,one acre and 4 cents of land of Nangarath Sirajuddeen of Cheemeni and 16 cents of land including the house of Muhammadali of Miyapadavu,in Manjeshwar Taluk came under the revenue proceedings.

In Kannur Taluk, 12 cents of land and house of K P Noushad of Mavilayi, 2.5 cents of land and three shops of K V Noushad of Kadambur village and 4.5 cents of land of Thajuddeen of Kanhirode, were attached.In Taliparamba Taluk, 10 cents of land of M Raziq of Pamburuthi, in Thalassery Taluk, 33 cents of Vayoth Harun of Thriprangottur, 9 cents of land of M P Sameer of Mokeri and  93 cents of land of P Thahir of Kariyad  came under the actions of the revenue officials.A car belonging to Pullukkara Illath Sameer of Peringalam has also been attached.

The attachment proceedings in Malappuram sparked a controversy when revenue officials tried to attach the residence of an IUML member at Edarikode.C T Ashraf, a member of Edarikode panchayat, said the revenue officials pasted an attachment notice at his residence on Saturday.

“They tried to attach my residence and 16 cents of land. They thought I was a PFI worker. I am a well known person in the area and even the revenue officials know me. Still, they tried to attach my properties thinking that I am a PFI worker. The revenue officials must have done a mistake. It was horrible experience and  I will file a complaint against the revenue officials, “ Ashraf said.

It is reported that the revenue officials made a mistake and should have attached the property of Ashraf son of Bheeran, who was a PFI worker. Instead, they tried to attach the property of Ashraf, who is an IUML member.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp