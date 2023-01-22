Revenue officials attach property of PFI leaders; row over mistaken identity

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD/KANNUR/ MALAPPURAM: The revenue department started attaching the assets of PFI leaders’ after coming under fire from the High Court over the delay in recovering the cost for the damage caused during the flash hartal called by the banned organisation last year.Assets, including houses of some PFI leaders were attached on Saturday in Kasaragod,Kannur and Malappuram.

In Kasaragod,Tahsildars and village officers, led the attachment proceedings in Manjeshwar, Kasaragod and Hosdurg taluks.In Kasaragod, 7.48 cents of land including the Chandragiri Charitable Trust building, which functioned as the district office of PFI, 6.07 cents of land of N U Abdul Salam, including his house at Nayanmarmoola and 3.04 cents of land of Farooq of Nayanmarmoola were attached.

In Hosdurg Taluk, 18 cents land of former PFI district president C T Sulaiman, his wife and son in Thrikkarippur were attached.Another 12.5 cents of land in the name of Sulaiman have also been attached. Also,one acre and 4 cents of land of Nangarath Sirajuddeen of Cheemeni and 16 cents of land including the house of Muhammadali of Miyapadavu,in Manjeshwar Taluk came under the revenue proceedings.

In Kannur Taluk, 12 cents of land and house of K P Noushad of Mavilayi, 2.5 cents of land and three shops of K V Noushad of Kadambur village and 4.5 cents of land of Thajuddeen of Kanhirode, were attached.In Taliparamba Taluk, 10 cents of land of M Raziq of Pamburuthi, in Thalassery Taluk, 33 cents of Vayoth Harun of Thriprangottur, 9 cents of land of M P Sameer of Mokeri and 93 cents of land of P Thahir of Kariyad came under the actions of the revenue officials.A car belonging to Pullukkara Illath Sameer of Peringalam has also been attached.

The attachment proceedings in Malappuram sparked a controversy when revenue officials tried to attach the residence of an IUML member at Edarikode.C T Ashraf, a member of Edarikode panchayat, said the revenue officials pasted an attachment notice at his residence on Saturday.

“They tried to attach my residence and 16 cents of land. They thought I was a PFI worker. I am a well known person in the area and even the revenue officials know me. Still, they tried to attach my properties thinking that I am a PFI worker. The revenue officials must have done a mistake. It was horrible experience and I will file a complaint against the revenue officials, “ Ashraf said.

It is reported that the revenue officials made a mistake and should have attached the property of Ashraf son of Bheeran, who was a PFI worker. Instead, they tried to attach the property of Ashraf, who is an IUML member.

