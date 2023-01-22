Home States Kerala

Sethu’s works portray dilemmas, pangs of individuals, society: Pinarayi

Pinarayi presents Ezhuthachan Award — state’s highest literary honour­ — to the author

Published: 22nd January 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan greeting writer A Sethumadhavan during the Ezhuthachan Award presentation ceremony held at the Town Hall in Kochi on Saturday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The works of Sethu portray the dilemmas and pangs of individuals and society as a whole, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. The significance of Sethu is not only as a writer but also as an individual who takes a stand on various issues, he added. The chief minister was speaking after presenting the state’s highest literary honour, Ezhuthachan Award-2022, to the writer in Kochi on Saturday.

“His work ‘Pandavapuram’ is regarded as a work that has all the characteristics of an epic. Sethu’s works have characters who are borrowed from society and they become remarkable with the reflection of time. ‘Marupiravi’, his other work, throws light on the history of the Jewish community in Chendamangalam where the writer was born. The work is remarkable for chronicling a different culture,” he said. The chief minister further said that each novel, including ‘Pennakangal’, which recreates the female characters of old novels, is notable for its different approach and presentation.

“Sethu chronicled a special phase of Keralites’ life through his novels. The Ezhuthachan award would be a recognition and inspiration for him. The glory of the award is that it is named after Ezhuthachan, the Father of Malayalam language. Ezhuthachan lit a lamp in the darkness of casteism because of his concern for society. It was necessary then. People wanted it. That is why while many other Ramayanas rested on the academic shelves,  Ezhuthachan’s Ramayanam reached every home and heart, the chief minister added.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian presided over the function held at Ernakulam Town Hall. Industries Minister P Rajeeve was the chief guest. Hibi Eden, MP, T J Vinodh, MLA, chief secretary V P Joy, culture department principal secretary Rani George and Sahitya Akademi secretary C P Aboobacker were present on the occasion.

