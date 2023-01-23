House from today, Kerala budget presentation on February 3

Home States Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The budget session of the Kerala assembly will begin on Monday with the governor’s  policy address. “Discussion on the motion of thanks to the governor’s policy address will be held on January 25 and February 1 and 2. 

Budget will be presented on February 3. General discussion on the budget will be held from February 6 to 8,” Speaker A N Shamseer told reporters on Sunday. He said various subject committees will meet for two weeks from February 13 to examine the demands for grants in detail. 

Thirteen days, from February 28 to March 22, have been set aside for discussions on demands for grants in the budget, Shamseer said.

“Five days each have been earmarked for government business and private members’ business. Two bills, relating to final supplementary demands for grants of the 2022-23 budget and 2023-24 budget, will be tabled and passed,” he said. 

As of now, it has been decided to wind up the session by March 30, said Shamseer. On the bills that are pending before the governor, Shamseer expressed hope that they will be signed soon. “It’s better to be optimistic,” he said.

