Home States Kerala

Kerala: Four attacked by wasps, two in critical condition  

A swarm of wasps attacked them near the Manikoth bridge over the Narikkatteri canal.

Published: 23rd January 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Food poisoning patients undergoing treatment at CHC

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Four people were injured in a wasp attack at Narikkatteri near Nadapuram on Saturday. Of them, two are in critical condition. They have been identified as Ahmad Chaalil, 62, and Kunjabdulla Maruthoor, 65.

A swarm of wasps attacked them near the Manikoth bridge over the Narikkatteri canal. Though first rushed to Nadapuram taluk hospital, they were later moved to Kozhikode Medical College for advanced treatment. The other two injured are Babu Kuttipoyil (56), a store worker, and a pedestrian. 

Meanwhile, four people were stung by bees on Saturday at Vilangad, where one person had died in a similar incident. The four are Sebin Churapoyikayil, Elikutty Kalappurakkal, James Pamblaniyil and Omana Karimbukuzhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wasp attack
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp