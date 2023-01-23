Kerala: Four attacked by wasps, two in critical condition  

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Four people were injured in a wasp attack at Narikkatteri near Nadapuram on Saturday. Of them, two are in critical condition. They have been identified as Ahmad Chaalil, 62, and Kunjabdulla Maruthoor, 65.

A swarm of wasps attacked them near the Manikoth bridge over the Narikkatteri canal. Though first rushed to Nadapuram taluk hospital, they were later moved to Kozhikode Medical College for advanced treatment. The other two injured are Babu Kuttipoyil (56), a store worker, and a pedestrian.

Meanwhile, four people were stung by bees on Saturday at Vilangad, where one person had died in a similar incident. The four are Sebin Churapoyikayil, Elikutty Kalappurakkal, James Pamblaniyil and Omana Karimbukuzhi.

