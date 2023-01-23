Kerala: Two kumkis used to cage PT 7 were troublemakers

Home States Kerala

Two of the three kumkis were also troublemakers who were caught and caged in a similar manner, before they were trained to subdue other rogue elephants.

Kumki elephants Bharath and Vikram

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  The successful capture of wild elephant PT 7 has highlighted the dedication of forest personnel, led by chief forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zachariah, and the role played by three kumki (trained) tuskers Bharath, Vikram and Surendran. Two of the three kumkis were also troublemakers who were caught and caged in a similar manner, before they were trained to subdue other rogue elephants. Officials now hope to train PT 7 to join their ranks.

Bharath
Locals first named him Bharathan after SI Bharathan, a character in the film Araam Thamburan. He was regular crop raider in Kallur village of Wayanad with a history of aggression. On November 22, 2016, forest personnel administered tranquilisers and caged it after it attacked a farmer. The action was sanctioned by then Forest Minister K Raju.

Subsequently, on February 11, 2017, then Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) P Marapandyan directed authorities to release Bharathan into the Parambikulam Tiger Reserve (PTR). But the announcement led to protests by residents of Parambikulam and the operation was abandoned. In October 2018, it was shifted after 23 months in the  kraal to an open enclosure. It was renamed “Bharath” by forest personnel.

Vikram 
He was the leader of a herd of four elephants in Wayanad that used to attack people and damage crops in Vadakanad area. On March 11 , 2019, it was tranquilised and caged after locals staged an indefinite satyagraha. On May 30, 2018, after Vikram gored to death an Adivasi youth in Ponkuzhi it was decided to tranquilise and cage him. 

Subsequently, Vikram escaped to the Karnataka forests and it was after nine months that he was captured. With long tusks and a trunk that touches the ground, he was named by forest personnel. 

Surendran 
Surendran was brought to the Konni elephant camp as a one year old in 1999 and he grew up to be one of the tallest elephants in the state. 

Surendran was used as a kumki elephant to chase wild elephants entering human habitations. Once when he was to be sent to Tamil Nadu for a similar operation, locals protested and the plan was dropped.

