KSRTC seeks ex-IPS officer to head internal probe team

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun scouting for a retired IPS officer to fill the post of executive director (Vigilance) to improve its organisational discipline. Officers having at least five years of experience in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department will be given preference. Officers who have retired from the crime branch wing of the state or central police departments will also be considered.

The development comes in the wake of a series of complaints alleging that the vigilance office considers political affiliations in making its decisions, said an officer. “KSRTC has taken several steps to improve the outlook of the organisation. The decision to strengthen the internal vigilance system is part of that. An independent vigilance department will be beneficial for staff also,” the officer said.

KSRTC’s employees had lodged a complaint against the internal vigilance department for being partial and inefficient in closing cases. Jude Joseph, a former vehicle supervisor and a whistleblower, said the KSRTC management should revamp the entire vigilance department to become effective.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun scouting for a retired IPS officer to fill the post of executive director (Vigilance) to improve its organisational discipline. Officers having at least five years of experience in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department will be given preference. Officers who have retired from the crime branch wing of the state or central police departments will also be considered. The development comes in the wake of a series of complaints alleging that the vigilance office considers political affiliations in making its decisions, said an officer. “KSRTC has taken several steps to improve the outlook of the organisation. The decision to strengthen the internal vigilance system is part of that. An independent vigilance department will be beneficial for staff also,” the officer said. KSRTC’s employees had lodged a complaint against the internal vigilance department for being partial and inefficient in closing cases. Jude Joseph, a former vehicle supervisor and a whistleblower, said the KSRTC management should revamp the entire vigilance department to become effective.