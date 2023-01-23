Home States Kerala

KSRTC seeks ex-IPS officer to head internal probe team

Officers who have retired from the crime branch wing of the state or central police departments will also be considered.

Published: 23rd January 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation

KSRTC buses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has begun scouting for a retired IPS officer to fill the post of executive director (Vigilance) to improve its organisational discipline. Officers having at least five years of experience in the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department will be given preference. Officers who have retired from the crime branch wing of the state or central police departments will also be considered.

The development comes in the wake of a series of complaints alleging that the vigilance office considers political affiliations in making its decisions, said an officer. “KSRTC has taken several steps to improve the outlook of the organisation. The decision to strengthen the internal vigilance system is part of that. An independent vigilance department will be beneficial for staff also,” the officer said.

KSRTC’s employees had lodged a complaint against the internal vigilance department for being partial and inefficient in closing cases. Jude Joseph, a former vehicle supervisor and a whistleblower, said the KSRTC management should revamp the entire vigilance department to become effective.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC retired IPS officer
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp