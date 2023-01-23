Home States Kerala

MYL's PK Firos arrested in connection with violence during protest in front of Secretariat

Firos was charged under various sections, including those pertaining to attack on policemen and destruction of public property.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have arrested Muslim Youth League general secretary PK Firos under non-bailable sections in connection with the violence that erupted during the Secretariat march organized by his outfit on January 18.

The Youth League had organized the Secretariat march against the alleged anti-people policies of the state government. However, the protest gave way to violence. The police lathi-charged the agitating party workers for pushing away the barricades. The police also used teargas shells and grenades to disperse the crowd.

The police had maintained that the protestors targeted them with water bottles and rocks, while the Youth League leaders maintained that the cops resorted to violence without reason.

As many as 28 Youth League workers were arrested by the Cantonment police in connection with the violence. 

Firos was arrested from Palayam. The Cantonment police said they will produce him before the court and seek his judicial remand.

