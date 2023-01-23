Home States Kerala

Passengers seek reopening of Tripunithura railway station waiting room 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Even though the COVID restrictions have been lifted all over the country, the news seems to have not reached those in charge of the Tripunithura Railway Station. The waiting hall at the station remains closed to the passengers and they are forced to look elsewhere when it comes to availing of basic amenities.

“The door of the men’s toilet has no lock and cannot be used. The situation is such that the station authorities have now instructed men to use the women’s toilet. This is happening when perfectly functioning toilets are there inside the waiting hall,” said Liyons J, secretary, Friends On Rails.

According to him, as per the information shared by the passengers, the station authorities allegedly keep the facility out-of-bounds claiming it to be for VIPs only! “This was a facility that was being used by all passengers without any hindrance before Covid,” he added.

“More than 3,000 passengers use the  Tripunithura station every day, which is a halt station for many trains including the long-distance services,” said Liyons. Nearly all the trains that arrive here in the morning and evening are crowded, he said. 

“People even occupy the space in front of the toilets in the trains. This prevents proper use of the toilets on-board. So, the passengers are forced to depend on the toilets at the railway station” he said.  

