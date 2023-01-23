Home States Kerala

Protests mount after a canal collapsed at Pandapilly near Muvattupuzha

The protesting residents alleged that the canal was built without iron rods.

A screen grab from a video shot in the Pandapilly area where a canal broke on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Protests are mounting after a canal collapsed at Pandapilly near Muvattupuzha in the Ernakulam district on Sunday night with local residents alleging that the canal was constructed without iron roads, making it not strong enough to hold the water. A major tragedy was averted when the side wall of the water-filled canal collapsed to a depth of 15 feet on Sunday night.

The incident happened within seconds after a vehicle passed on the road near the canal. According to the local residents, similar incidents have occurred in the area during the past few years. "The walls of the canal are very weak as it was constructed without using iron roads," alleged Sabu Puthoor, president of Arakuzha grama panchayat.

The sub-canal of the canal, which is part of the Muvatupuzha Irrigation Valley Project, collapsed and the Protests mount after a canal collapsed at Pandapilly near Muvattupuzha-Koothattukulam link road was blocked after water gushed into the nearby premises, according to the residents. The water flowed through the yard of the house on the opposite side of the road. Traffic has been restored following the hour-long efforts made by the fire and rescue service personnel and local residents. Water from the Malankara dam is supplied for irrigation purposes via this canal. A similar incident occurred in this area 15 years ago.

