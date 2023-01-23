Samastha asserts its authority, issues guidelines for institutions

MP Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Having learnt a lesson from the tussle with the Confederation of Islamic Colleges (CIC), Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has issued a detailed guideline for the institutions, which are under the Sunni organisation to stay vigilant against deviant ideologies of the Mujahids and the Jama’at-e-Islami.

The guidelines are framed to tighten Samastha’s control over the institutions that are imparting Islamic and secular education. CIC is an umbrella organisation of colleges that run Wafy and Wafiyya courses. The issue between Samastha and CIC originated after the latter’s decision to amend its constitution. Samastha believes that the amendment was aimed to free the institutions from the Sunni body’s control. The arguments over the issue snowballed into a major controversy, leading to the expulsion of Abdul Hakkeem Faizi Adrussery, CIC general secretary, from Samastha.

As per the new guidelines, an institution can bring a significant change in its constitution only with the consent of Samastha. Moreover, the Sunni body will have final word if there are issues related to the running of the institutions.

The guidelines also say that the ideology of the organisations such as the Mujahids and the Jama’at-e-Islami should not find a place in the syllabus of the institutions. The books and magazines published by these organisations should not be kept in the libraries and persons with the line of thinking should not be appointed as teachers.

Samastha guidelines also asks the institutions to ‘expose the hollowness’ of the ideologies of the ‘deviant sects and rationalists’ through special classes and programmes. Classes introducing Samastha and its deceased leaders should be organised regularly and the magazines brought out by the students of these institutions should confirm to the Sunni ideology.

The guidelines say that the authorities of the educational institutions should exercise caution if the ideology of the ‘deviant sects’ are included in the textbooks prescribed for the government-recognised courses.

Samastha’s main charge against Abdul Hakkeem Faizi was that he had smuggled in the ideologies of the Jama’at-e-Islami and the Mujahids into the institutions under the CIC. It had appointed a committee to find out the ‘deviations from Sunni ideology’ present in the speeches and writings of Faizi.

Samastha believes that the CIC, which began under the protégé of the Sunni organisation, started drifting away from it under the influence of Jama’at-e-Islami and Mujahids. Faizi had strongly refuted the allegations and had reiterated his commitment to the Sunni ideology.

The guidelines want the authorities of the educational institutions to take steps to foster the students’ affinity with Samastha by organising Samastha Day and encouraging students to be members of Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF).



