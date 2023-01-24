AAP dissolves Kerala unit, new team to be out soon

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is yet to get a foothold in Kerala, has disbanded the state unit. With questions over its future, sources said the party had been planning a structural overhaul in Kerala with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. New office-bearers are expected to be named this week itself. AAP has a tie-up with the Twenty20 party in the state.

The state and district committees have been dissolved. The party was working on building its grassroots base for the past few years under the statewide voluntary mapping and membership drive. The central leadership will name an active team of leaders and workers after the three zonal meetings -- in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode -- which will be overseen by national general secretary Sandeep Pathak. Party sources said many fresh faces will be accommodated along with leaders from the dissolved committee.

Party state secretary Padmanabhan Bhaskaran said the unit was disbanded to constitute a new team. “The party has been focused on strengthening its organisational capacity. Sandeep Pathak will reach the state on January 25. He will attend the Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode zonal meetings slated to be held on January 26, 27, and 28, respectively. After these meetings, the central leadership will declare the new team,” he added.

In power in Delhi and Punjab, AAP is planning to devise a new strategy to become a third option in Kerala, which is dominated by the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, with the BJP yet to establish itself as a serious force. AAP finished third ahead of the BJP in two of the four seats in the recent by-election to local bodies. The team under former IAS officer P C Cyriac has focused on expanding the party’s mass base, equipping itself to face the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body polls in the state with renewed vigour.

However, critics point out that the party has failed to attract prominent personalities with mass appeal. Writer Sarah Joseph, environmentalist C R Neelakandan, and journalist Thufail P T stepped down before completing their terms as state convenors. Though writer Anita Pratap and former IPS officer Ajit Joy were fielded in the 2014 general election, the party failed to generate any momentum in the state.

