Home States Kerala

Canal collapses near Muvattupuzha, tragedy averted

MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said the water supply has been resumed temporarily after laying pipes on the collapsed region.

Published: 24th January 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

The Maradi branch canal that collapsed on Sunday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted in Pandapilly near Muvattupuzha on Sunday night after a section of a large canal, carrying water from the Malankara dam for agriculture purposes, collapsed to a depth of 15ft. Residents alleged the canal was constructed without using iron rods that make it strong enough to hold the water.  

The incident happened within seconds after a vehicle passed on the road near the canal.  According to the residents, similar incidents have occurred in the area during the last few years.  “The walls of the canal are very weak as it has been constructed without using iron roads,” said Sabu Puthoor, president of Arakuzha grama panchayat. The Muvattupuzha-Koothattukulam link road was blocked after water gushed onto the nearby premises following the collapse of the canal carrying water as part of the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project (MVIP), residents said.

Traffic was restored after hour-long efforts by the fire and rescue service personnel and residents. A similar incident occurred in the area 15 years ago. Meanwhile, the authorities have informed that action has been initiated to restore the water supply through the Maradi branch canal of the MVIP.

MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said the water supply has been resumed temporarily after laying pipes on the collapsed region. “The decision was taken after a discussion held with Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and top officials of the MVIP. The minister directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and to restore the water supply immediately,” the MLA said. Top officials of the irrigation department visited the spot on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muvattupuzha
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp