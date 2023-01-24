Canal collapses near Muvattupuzha, tragedy averted

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major tragedy was averted in Pandapilly near Muvattupuzha on Sunday night after a section of a large canal, carrying water from the Malankara dam for agriculture purposes, collapsed to a depth of 15ft. Residents alleged the canal was constructed without using iron rods that make it strong enough to hold the water.

The incident happened within seconds after a vehicle passed on the road near the canal. According to the residents, similar incidents have occurred in the area during the last few years. “The walls of the canal are very weak as it has been constructed without using iron roads,” said Sabu Puthoor, president of Arakuzha grama panchayat. The Muvattupuzha-Koothattukulam link road was blocked after water gushed onto the nearby premises following the collapse of the canal carrying water as part of the Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project (MVIP), residents said.

Traffic was restored after hour-long efforts by the fire and rescue service personnel and residents. A similar incident occurred in the area 15 years ago. Meanwhile, the authorities have informed that action has been initiated to restore the water supply through the Maradi branch canal of the MVIP.

MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan said the water supply has been resumed temporarily after laying pipes on the collapsed region. “The decision was taken after a discussion held with Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and top officials of the MVIP. The minister directed the officials to make necessary arrangements and to restore the water supply immediately,” the MLA said. Top officials of the irrigation department visited the spot on Monday.

