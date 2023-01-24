Idukki: Man sets his house on fire, posts live video

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In a bizarre incident, a man set his house on fire and posted a live video of him doing so on social media on Monday. He has been identified as Dalvin of Puthanpurayil house in Deviyar colony near Valara, Adimali.

Since there was no one inside the house during the time of the incident, a tragedy was averted. But the furniture was destroyed and the house sustained partial damage.

As per local sources, Dalvin, who runs a workshop near the 10th mile in Valara, has been suffering from mental illness. His family members informed the police that they have no complaints. The fire was doused by fire and rescue officials from Adimali.

