PFI assets seizure: Properties of 126 people attached in Malappuram

KOCHI: The state on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that revenue authorities had attached the properties of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its office-bearers in various districts. Most of the activity happened in Malappuram, where properties of 126 persons were attached.

Revenue authorities informed the government that some people contested the attachment of properties, especially in Malappuram. They contended that they were not office-bearers or do not have any ties with the PFI. “Genuineness of the objections are being examined and necessary action will be taken in accordance with the law,” the government said.

The state initiated the proceedings on the directive of the HC that the government should have straightaway proceeded to attach the properties and bring them to sale for the realisation of `5.20 crore towards damages caused during the flash hartal called by the outfit last September. The HC had directed the government to file a report in this regard by January 23.

